13 Trader Joe’s St. Patrick’s Day Finds Perfect For A Party

​Trader Joe’s St. Patrick's Day Finds
Trader Joe’s
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 10, 2025
Trader Joe’s has all the best festive flavors for St. Patrick’s Day, and their shelves are undeniably stocked up with seasonal gems you won’t want to miss. From Irish-inspired cheeses to sweet treats with a lucky twist, there’s no shortage of fun (and delicious!) ways to celebrate this year. If you're looking to add some festive energy to your grocery haul, these TJ’s finds are the perfect way to get into the spirit.

Scroll on for 13 epic Trader Joe's finds you need to add to your cart for St. Patty's Day!

Trader Joe's

Whether you use this spicy grass-fed cheddar for a charcuterie board, on top of steaming-hot baked potatoes, or for bite-sized grilled cheeses, your St. Patty's party will be so glad you grabbed it.

Trader Joe's

Corned beef is a St. Patty's classic. This brisket comes pre-seasoned with plenty of mustard, coriander, bay leaf, red chili pepper, and dill seed for a unique, yet super familiar flavor profile.

Trader Joe's

These readymade pie crusts can be easily transformed for on-theme Shepherd's Pies and desserts alike.

Trader Joe's

Soda bread is another can't-miss traditional St. Patrick's Day snack, and this bread mix (where all you have to do is add beer and butter) makes enjoying the snack extremely easy. You could even top it with a medley of other ingredients to enhance a certain flavor profile.

Trader Joe's

Any holiday party involving beer (AKA St. Patrick's Day) calls for some fried food. Skip the drive-thru and prep these cheesy sticks right at home for just $5!

Trader Joe's

If grillin' is on the docket for your St. Patty's Day plans, opt for one of TJ's fancy steak cuts like this nice $15 rib eye to feed a crowd!

Trader Joe's

These soft pretzel twists are just as tasty as the bites you'd get at the stadium – salt and all!

Trader Joe's

These "very garlicky" bread boats can host a wide array of fillings like stews, soups, and salads. Just cut 'em up for a finger food that's definitely worthy of your St. Patrick's celebration!

Trader Joe's

When it comes to the sweet stuff, you simply can't go wrong with these dark chocolate-covered caramel bites.

Trader Joe's

This brownie mix includes notes of fudgy chocolate that's sure to cure any sweet tooth. You could totally serve small bites of this using toothpicks for your party – easy!

Trader Joe's

These apple-filled snacks are like mini apple pies: individual pastries filled with sweet, cooked apples and topped with a tasty bit of cinnamon crumble! They bake very quickly in the oven so you don't have to wait long for your St. Patty's dessert.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's sheet cakes are perfect for sharing. Luckily, this new flavor is gluten-free, so everyone can get a taste of its moist crumb and decadent chocolate frosting.

Trader Joe's

Got Irish coffee on the menu? Step it up using this chocolate-hazelnut coffee that'll enhance every single flavor note.

