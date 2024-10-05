Your Weekly Horoscope For October 6-12 Is Officially In!
The solar eclipse last week may have left you feeling a bit hungover — eclipse energy can linger, and its aftershocks might reverberate. Instead of running from those feelings, this week offers an opportunity to solidify what you experienced during that time. If you used the energy to complete something, let go of what no longer serves you, or shift your behaviors.
While all this may have felt like a whirlwind, the coming week could confirm that your choices were valid. It's not too late to plant seeds of intention for the month ahead! If you're curious what this all means for your sign, keep reading for your weekly horoscope!
Filipa Matos
Pluto, the planet of transformation, is beginning its final phase in Capricorn as it turns direct on October 11. (Pluto has been in Capricorn since 2008 — just think of all the radical changes in the world during that time!) Pluto will enter Aquarius on November 20, 2024, and remain there until March 8, 2043. The next 19 years will mark a pivotal period in both our history and personal lives.
For the next five weeks, contemplate what has changed for you since 2008. This is your chance to solidify major realizations in your life. What structures have fallen away, and what has replaced the old? This can relate to your internal psychology, your approach to the world, as well as to tangible structures.
Paisley Alford
Venus, the planet of love, values, and desires, is forming a trine with Mars, the planet of action, assertiveness, and power. This harmonious alignment can manifest in our personal lives as an easy flow of energy between our own feminine and masculine sides, as well as in our relationships with the opposite gender. With Venus in Scorpio and Mars in Cancer, deep connections are favored, and our intuitions are amplified.
Victoria Harder
This week, Mercury, the planet of communication and mental activity, is opposite Chiron, the Wounded Healer. Chiron holds the keys to our evolution, revealing wounds that often hinder us from living our best lives. These wounds may manifest as doubts or insecurities. What is holding you back? What will it take to heal feelings of self-doubt or inadequacy?
We have an opening to explore this mystery, as Jupiter is assisting in this work. Jupiter is sextile Chiron, shining a benevolent light on Chiron's wounds. Make a plan, write it down, and follow the steps as closely as possible until you feel more aligned with your life. Discuss your revelations with a trusted advisor.
Shea Schmidt
Jupiter, the planet of expansion, growth, good fortune, higher education, and philosophy, is turning retrograde on October 9. While Jupiter represents our quest to expand our consciousness and discover truth, it can also lead to overabundance, which may create imbalance. Do you feel like you’ve ventured too far out on that proverbial limb? Are there excesses in your life that have become burdensome? Have you considered going back to school or taking a course?
During this retrograde, which lasts until February 4, 2025, you could change direction. If it feels like you have too much on your plate, re-evaluate and create a new plan. Conversely, you might feel optimistic and energetic in the coming months, believing you can handle anything. It all depends on how you’ve managed things thus far. If you’re ready, go for it! If you feel unbalanced, hold back and reconsider your options. Like all retrogrades, this is a time for planning and re-evaluation.
Ajaila Walker
The Moon will transit from Scorpio through Aquarius this week. It may start off intense, with the lingering effects of the eclipse revealing something hidden. As the Moon enters Sagittarius on Monday, Tuesday, and part of Wednesday, you might feel lighter and more optimistic, believing that everything will work out. On Wednesday and Thursday, it’s time to focus on work as the Moon traverses Capricorn. Stick to a routine, and you will accomplish your goals. On Friday and Saturday, the Moon will be in Aquarius. Do something over the weekend that emphasizes freedom. Embrace your individuality, but remember to consider others. Be philanthropic and help humanity if the opportunity arises.
Read Your Weekly Horoscope For Your Sun & Rising Sign
Brit + Co
Aries (March 21 – April 20)
This week is optimal for writing, communicating, and self-expression. You may feel extra social and engage in conversations with neighbors, grocery store clerks, or siblings. Host a gathering for your favorite people and allow your intuition to guide these conversations. Something may become clear that has been foggy or hidden. Take time to connect deeply with your soul mates; with clear communication and generosity, you can break through barriers and form profound bonds.
Brit + Co
Taurus (April 21 – May 21)
Are you ready for something new in your career? Tired of the same old routine? This week marks the beginning of a new chapter in your profession. Get creative and think outside the box for solutions; you may be financially rewarded for your unique approach. Use your innate patience, and remember that it’s okay to adjust your plan if things don’t go as expected. This is just the beginning of a 19-year cycle, and your career will undoubtedly transform in many ways.
Brit + Co
Gemini (May 22 – June 21)
You might feel restless at the start of the week. Look for ways to expand your horizons and be open to new ideas. The wider you cast your net, the more you will learn, possibly meeting people from other cultures who can teach you fundamental lessons. This is the start of an expansion that will change your outlook on life. Set yourself up to take advantage of opportunities for higher education, whether in a formal setting or through life experiences. You don’t need to feel pressured to drop everything for a grand adventure; instead, consider planning for growth on many levels.
Brit + Co
Cancer (June 22 – July 22)
You may find yourself daydreaming and wanting to escape the mundane. If you’re in your job solely for the money, you might find it less satisfying. Ethics and spirituality will become important as you navigate this confusing period. Fine-tune your spiritual practice; meditate to connect with your true essence. Find an outlet for your compassion, whether through volunteering or helping those less fortunate. Your intuition is sharp. If being of service motivates you, this could mark the beginning of a meaningful new career helping others.
Brit + Co
Leo (July 23 – August 22)
Your community and friendships are sources of fortune and abundance, but don’t just wait for good things to come to you—be proactive. Communicate with clear intentions and seek collaboration with reciprocity as a motivating factor. Use your unique perspective to solve any issues. Your leadership qualities are prominent; with the best intentions for everyone involved, be as creative as you wish. The more spectacular, the better! Be brave and confident, guided by your wisdom of the heart.
Brit + Co
Virgo (August 23 – September 22)
This week begins a major recalibration of your daily habits and routines. You will learn new approaches to health and have the chance to address core issues and eliminate bad habits. Keep your long-term health in mind as you shift your approach to both physical and mental well-being. Strive to balance your personal and professional responsibilities. Be patient and open to new experiences with a “beginner's mind.” You’re not expected to be an expert right away; it will take time. Enjoy the process of exploration.
Brit + Co
Libra (September 23 – October 22)
You may feel undue pressure at work, pushing yourself to the point of feeling overwhelmed. Now is the time to figure out how to manage your time effectively and accomplish your tasks without neglecting your well-being. With discipline and motivation, you can initiate new regimens to improve your health. Neglecting your well-being may lead to illness, so pare back non-essential activities and replace them with beneficial habits.
Brit + Co
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)
You may have been re-evaluating your talents and creative endeavors. Are you satisfied with your current expressions of creativity? You might feel low energy and uninspired, but a renewed commitment to your goals can reignite your passion and optimism. Structure and form are necessary for your endeavors to achieve the desired outcomes. Create outlines or spreadsheets to give yourself direction and focus. Remember, discipline and dedication can be forms of creativity.
Brit + Co
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)
Reorganization is in order, whether that means remodeling your home, organizing your space, or undergoing inner transformation. This work will require dedication and honesty in soul-searching. What attachments to your past are you willing to release—physical or emotional? It’s a time for renewal. Clean out the garage or attic and consider donating items to organizations that help those in need. Work steadily toward your goals, and you will feel lighter and more in control of your life.
Brit + Co
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)
Your metamorphosis is nearing completion, and the wisdom you’ve gained is profound. Your experiences have been life-altering. Accept your transformation and allow it to guide your growth. You may have fortunate encounters with authoritative figures who can help you advance on your true path; however, you are a new person with new needs and desires. Explore new ways to feel grounded and secure. The most challenging period has passed, but there is still work ahead. Use your skills in routine and discipline to gain insights from your subconscious. Consider incorporating daily writing into your routine, as the written word holds great power.
Brit + Co
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)
You have the opportunity to expand your consciousness. Group dynamics can facilitate this; if you’ve been considering joining a cohort of like-minded seekers, now is a good time. Accept that there are forces beyond your control. What you learn during this period may reveal internal impulses and obsessions that lead to universal truths. Your faith in yourself and others will strengthen. Your soul-searching impulses are strong, and relationships may need to transform to remain valid. Any area of your life that feels out of control will be the focus of this transformation. If your life feels smooth, the necessary reconstruction will likely be internal.
Brit + Co
Pisces (February 19 – March 20)
The restlessness you experience this week will pass. You may feel compelled to act erratically due to a strong need for independence and change, making focus more difficult than usual. Your intuition might not be as reliable, so if you find yourself reacting impulsively, take a moment to pause. This is not the time for significant life changes. Patience, flexibility, and adaptability are essential. If you feel the urge to act, ensure it aligns with your heart's desires; let your ego take a back seat for now. You'll feel more at ease next week, and your intuition will provide clarity.
Looking for a more thorough reading? Reach out to Tina at SevenSistersAstrology.com!
Sign up for our weekly newsletter so you never miss a thing!