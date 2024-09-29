A Powerful Solar Eclipse Is Coming — Here’s What It Means For Your Weekly Horoscope!
Happy October! It's officially Halloween season, bringing a bit of magic to the air as the crisp autumn leaves fall. Whether you're already decorating your home for the upcoming holiday, sipping on a fall beverage, or just enjoying a book in the cool breeze, now is a great time to dig into what makes you feel excited and alive! To understand how you can harness this energy, your weekly horoscope is officially in, bringing plenty of insights for how to make the most out of this lovely era. Read on for your sun and rising signs!
Astrology Overview For Your Weekly Horoscope
This week features a Solar Eclipse on October 2 in the sign of Libra. Solar Eclipses signify change and growth, offering a powerful opportunity to let go of what no longer serves you. Since this eclipse occurs at 9 degrees of Libra, now is the time to seek balance and harmony in your life. Embrace Libra qualities — who doesn’t need more balance, harmony, justice, or fairness?
Mercury has entered Libra and will remain there until October 12. With Mercury involved in this eclipse, our communication styles can benefit from the harmonious, fair-minded nature of Libra. Look for ways to compromise, ensuring that everyone wins. Be mindful of giving too much and communicate with kindness and grace. I hope this energy is prevalent in the world as well — I’m a bit of a dreamer.
Venus is in Scorpio until October 18. This is a time to deepen your commitments to your passions. Superficial relationships will feel unfulfilling, so seek connections on a deep, soulful level. Be open to transformative interactions of all kinds.
Key Dates For Your Weekly Horoscope
- October 2 — Solar Eclipse in Libra
- September 26 - October 12 — Mercury in Libra
- September 22 - October 18 — Venus in Scorpio
Read Your Weekly Horoscope For Your Sun & Rising Sign
Aries (March 21 – April 20)
This is a good time to go inward, Aries. Listen to your intuition and ask your spirit companions for guidance. Something you’ve been carrying from a past life can be set free. You can identify and heal past wounds, allowing you to move forward authentically. Look for ways to share what you’ve learned with others.
Taurus (April 21 – May 21)
How is your health, Taurus? Connect with your body and listen to its signals. Get back to basics — there’s no need for elaborate measures to achieve your health goals. Your relationships may be intense, but they're also profoundly rewarding. Pay attention to sacred connections and transformative conversations.
Gemini (May 22 – June 21)
Allow yourself to shine and get creative in the boldest, most joyful way possible, Gemini. Aim high with your dreams. Communication is highlighted this week, so leverage your considerable skills. If you have a project in mind, this is a good time to plan and start. While financial success is possible, take your time and have fun in the process.
Cancer (June 21 – July 22)
Focus on family, home, and self-nurturing, Cancer. If you tend to prioritize others over yourself, this week offers a chance to find balance and harmony. Self-care is essential for you to be the nurturer you want to be. If you’re athletic, consider restarting your exercise routine or rededicate yourself to your sport; a physical outlet will help you better handle impatience or frustration.
Leo (July 23 – August 23)
If you have siblings, this is a great time to communicate with them, Leo. Resolve any past difficulties directly — don’t sweep issues under the rug. While face-to-face conversations are ideal, consider writing a letter or scheduling a virtual meeting. I'd remind you to practice Non-Violent Communication in case things get tense, and be sure to use words that promote harmony and equanimity. View the situation with compassion — compromise is key, and this Libra energy can help you find it.
Virgo (August 24 – September 23)
Your mind will be sharp and able to process information quickly, Virgo. However, resist the urge to act hastily if you need to make corrections. Take your time with decisions and consult a lawyer if signing contracts. Look for growth opportunities in your career. If you’ve been acquiring new skills, it’s an excellent time to present them to your superiors. If you haven’t expanded your skill base, take that class or seminar.
Libra (September 23 – October 22)
With the solar eclipse in your sign, you have the opportunity to embrace balance and harmony in your relationships. Engage in difficult conversations you may been avoiding. Clear misunderstandings and foster deep, meaningful discussions. Use your natural ability to create a calm and beautiful environment where everyone feels safe. Be sure to listen actively to others for profound healing. I hope this energy prevails in the world – I can't help but dream big about it.
Scorpio (October 22 – November 21)
This week, seek allies in your community to navigate the intense energies surrounding the solar eclipse, Sagittarius. You may feel comfortable with this intensity but be cautious not to use your power destructively. Avoid drastic actions; consider new approaches to resolve relationship issues. Trusted friends may provide valuable perspectives during this transformative time.
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)
This week, your focus is on your career. Ensure you’re operating from a stable foundation by prioritizing self-care — nourish your body, stay active, and meditate. A calm nervous system will help you seize unexpected opportunities. Clear communication will provide clarity and purpose in your professional interactions. It’s an excellent week to broaden your horizons.
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)
Your hard work and focus on your goals will begin to pay off this week, Capricorn. Stay committed and avoid drama, as financial rewards are on the horizon. Channel your ambitions and work steadily but remember to up hold high ethical standards; underhanded actions could backfire. Embrace a philosophical outlook — an open mind will be well received. In love, expect passion, but be wary of potential conflicts. Remember the old saying, it’s better to make love than war!
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)
Are you planning any travel, Aquarius? Freedom and adventure are themes for this week. While you might feel restless for escapades, remember that you don’t need to travel far to expand your consciousness. Adventures of the mind can take you where you need to go. Take time to learn and broaden your understanding before pursuing new adventures. Gaining skills will give you the tools you need for your upcoming transformations.
Pisces (February 19 – March 20)
You may have experienced a dreamy or illusory time recently, Pisces. Use what you’ve learned to create something beautiful. Dig deep to uncover profound lessons, and transform these insights into your art. Remember, art takes many forms — don’t limit your expression. Allow your creative process to be a catalyst for you to live on a more profound level. Keep your art private if you want but sharing it with loved ones might have a healing impact for everyone.
