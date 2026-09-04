Light the candles and pour the midnight margaritas: the Owens sisters are officially back! With Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman reprising their roles in Practical Magic 2, the highly anticipated sequel hitting theaters on September 11, autumn magic is officially in full effect. Whether you're eagerly awaiting their return to the coven or just ready to embrace the crisp air and cozy vibes, there's no better way to set the mood than by diving into a truly spellbinding read. From charming cozy mysteries and enemies-to-lovers rom-coms to historical fantasies, these 10 witchy books will have you reaching for your favorite fall sweater and your favorite steaming brew.

Dive into our top witchy book picks for the season!

Amazon The Witches of Cambridge by Alice Hoffman Jenna Bush Hager’s September 2026 Read With Jenna pick, this historical fantasy set in 1950s Massachusetts follows two brilliant Radcliffe students — bright small-town newcomer Ava and brazen local heiress Lauren — as they are recruited into the Lilith Society, a secret underground coven dating back to colonial times. As the pair forge a deep bond, they soon discover that the shadow of McCarthyism is not the only threat lurking around campus and that the historical witch trials of Cambridge's past may not be as buried as they seem. You can pre-order before it's release on September 8, 2026. The new movie is also based on the book Practical Magic 2 in Hoffman's The Practical Magic Series. The final book in the series finds 78-year-old Jet Owens racing against a seven-day deadline to break the centuries-old love curse that began with Maria Owens in 1620. Bringing together three generations of Owens women, the novel spans from New York City to Europe.

Amazon The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna Mika Moon has spent her life following the rules and keeping her magic hidden, but an unexpected job tutoring three young, unruly witches at Nowhere House changes everything. Warm, cozy, and hopelessly romantic, this delightful tale celebrates found family and the magic of belonging.

Amazon A Time of Witches by Madeline Martin Haunted by nightmares of the stake and a mysterious tingle in her birthmark, Lilith Legare travels from Savannah to a decaying English manor to uncover her family's hidden legacy. Spanning centuries of secrets and magical lineage, this atmospheric novel is a high-stakes race to rewrite history before it repeats itself.

Amazon Witches With Benefits by Amanda M. Lee When a local mobster is murdered by a supernatural assassin, vampire-witch hybrid Freya Holmes and grumpy shifter bounty hunter Knox Cullen are forced into an uneasy partnership across the New Orleans underworld. Expect plenty of banter, high-octane mystery, and delicious enemies-to-lovers tension.

Amazon Witchful Shrinking by Jen Lassalle At 48, Simone Bardot’s life is falling apart—until she inherits a sentient house in her hometown that doubles as a wellness center for the supernatural. Complete with a talking cat and her high school ex as security, this charming midlife awakening proves it's never too late to reclaim your magic.

Amazon The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow In an alternate 1893 where magic has been reduced to nursery rhymes, three estranged sisters join forces in New Salem to turn the women's suffrage movement into a full-blown witch's revolution. It’s an empowering, beautifully written historical fantasy about sisterhood, resistance, and reclamation.

Amazon A Witch's Guide to Magical Innkeeping by Sangu Mandanna After a spell gone wrong leaves her exiled and stripped of most of her power, Sera Swan spends her days helping her aunt run a quirky enchanted inn. But when a stern, handsome magical historian arrives with a clue to restoring her magic, chaos and slow-burn romance naturally follow.

Amazon Small Town, Big Magic: A Witchy Romantic Comedy by Hazel Beck When a small-town indie bookstore owner discovers her quiet sanctuary is actually a magical hotspot—and that she comes from a line of powerful witches—she must quickly learn to harness her powers to protect her home from ancient threats, all while navigating a spark-filled rivalry.

Amazon Love's a Witch: A Cozy Fantasy Romance by Tricia O'Malley Returning to her Scottish hometown to break a 25th-birthday bloodline curse, Sloane MacGregor immediately bumps heads with the town’s grumpy mayor, Knox Douglas. Packed with autumnal charm, Scottish folklore, and snappy banter, this cozy romantasy is pure pumpkin-spice energy.

Amazon Elphie: A Wicked Childhood by Gregory Maguire Nearly three decades after Wicked, Gregory Maguire returns to Oz to explore the formative years of young Elphaba. From her green skin and peculiar childhood jealousies to her first encounters with the mistreated Animals of Oz, this coming-of-age story provides a fascinating look at the girl before the broomstick.

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