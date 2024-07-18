Your Favorite 'Mamma Mia!' Dad Just Joined Prime Video's 'Young Sherlock'
Thanks to the BBC series Sherlock and Netflix's Enola Holmes with Millie Bobby Brown, we've gotten quite a few looks into the world of Sherlock Holmes. Every single adaptation proves just how courageous, intelligent, and charming he really is (even if author Conan Doyle's estate tried to sue Netflix for an adaptation that was too "kind"). Prime Video's new action-packed mystery series focuses on the iconic sleuth as a teenager, and it's taking a brand new approach that Gen Z will love.
Is there a new Young Sherlock TV show?
Yes, we're getting a new Young Sherlock on Prime Video! The series is directed by Guy Richie, and is an "irreverent, action-packed origin story," according to a press release. Sherlock Holmes is disgraced and unfiltered at 19 years old, but his wits are put to the test when he winds up in the middle of an Oxford murder investigation — and has to get to the bottom of a secret conspiracy.
Who's in the cast of Young Sherlock?
Hero Fiennes Tiffin will star as Sherlock himself, while Mamma Mia! and Pride and Prejudice's Colin Firth just joined the cast as Sir Bucephalus Hodge. We'll also see Natascha McElhone and Zine Tseng in the new TV show, and keep your eyes on this page for more cast news! I'm really hoping we see Sherlock meet a young Moriarty while at University.
How old is Sherlock in Young Sherlock?
The new Young Sherlock show on Prime Video features Sherlock Holmes at 19 years old. In the original books by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock Holmes is in his 60s.
What's your favorite Sherlock Holmes adaptation? Check back here for the latest news on Prime Video's Young Sherlock!
