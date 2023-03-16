33 Recipes For Entertaining This Easter
With spring comes tons of fresh seasonal produce – produce we're so eager to use in our upcoming Easter recipes. From adding fresh strawberries to a post-dinner cheesecake, to topping a chilled pasta salad with crispy snow peas, this season's cooking is easily elevated. Whether you're setting the table for brunch, lunch, or dinner, we've got recipes that fit any Easter meal. Build your Easter menu with these recipes below!
Easter Side Dishes and Appetizers
Make sure your Easter meal is off to a tasty start with these quick appetizer recipes. Find a range of bites that will satisfy everyone around the table for the holiday, from plush biscuits to smooth butter boards.
Antipasto Tortellini Skewers with Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
These skewers are giving all the Italian flavors we know and love. A combination of tortellini, mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted peppers, and olives come together for the perfect pre-Easter snack. Enjoy this balanced bite on skewers, or you can opt to mix everything in a big bowl for a pasta salad dish. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Delicious & Healthy Charcuterie Board
Because who doesn't love a good charcuterie board? Assembling an assortment of meats, cheeses, dips, and veggies along a sizable cutting board will give everyone something to start with. Have fun with creating fun patterns with your food, then dig right in. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Maple Glazed Carrots
The maple glaze from this recipe takes your healthy Easter appetizer from boring, old, regular carrots, to a sweet and savory mouthful. If you're looking to switch things up this year, try this one out! (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Vegan Biscuits
Sometimes the best side dishes are the simplest. These flaky vegan biscuits are just begging to be smothered in soft, salty butter. (via Veggie Society)
Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs are an expected suspect for Easter snacking. This recipe makes preparing them super straightforward and painless: all you need is four ingredients to create a tangy treat. You'll want to make more than you think you need because these eggs are irresistable. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Greek Style Lamb Meatballs
The best apps come pierced, and these Greek style lamb meatballs are on our top five list for skewed snacks. Each meatball is nothing short of juicy and tender, plus the add-ins of cumin and feta cheese add a ton of flavor. (via Barley & Sage)
Butter Board
Looking for something trendy for your table this Easter? Butter boards are perfect to try this year. Just think about it: who doesn't want a supple layer of butter to soak your breads and biscuits in before mealtime? Customize this recipe any way you like – sweet, savory, or even both! (via Brit + Co.)
Easy Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes
Cheesy potatoes are an Easter ham's starchy BFF. Indulge in a single forkful of this delicious recipe, and you'll immediately want to add it to your holiday menus for Christmas and Thanksgiving. Yes, it's that good. (via Salt & Lavender)
Crispiest Garlic Parm Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts
Save some of your precious kitchen time by utilizing the tool to rule them all: the air fryer. To make this mouthwatering Easter recipe, toss some Brussels sprouts in oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, and spices, then let the air fryer work its magic. Your side dish will be ready in a matter of ten minutes! (via The Girl On Bloor)
5 Minute Tzatziki Sauce
Clear some space among your Easter snack spread for this easy-to-make tzatziki sauce. Use it to dip veggies or slather a salad with the fresh, zingy flavors. You're going to want to bookmark this recipe for year-round snacking! (via Live Eat Learn)
Main Dishes and Dinners for Easter
Here it comes: the main event. Traditional Easter meals tend to center around a ham, but we've included a wide range of main course candidates for you to taste this year. Go the more standard route with maple glazed ham, or whip up some pasta salad for guests. See all of the delectable possibilities below!
One Pot Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta with Whipped Ricotta
This recipe had us at whipped ricotta. The flavors of this pasta dish are bright and honestly, a bit magical. This recipe is a great option if you're looking to uncomplicate holiday cooking, too: you just need one pot! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Maple and Pear-Glazed Ham
Pear and maple syrup douse cuts of ham to create a complex mix of flavors for your Easter dinner. This combo is not like you're typical holiday ham — the flavors are unlike anything you've ever tasted before, with a unique sweet and saltiness. (via Brit + Co.)
Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
This vegetarian sweet potato dish fills your home with spicy scents of Aleppo pepper flakes and homemade miso sauce. Don't be fooled by the veggie base, though — it's definitely a hearty, filling dish. Plus, the recipe leverages all fresh ingredients, so you're getting a healthy meal while you're at it. (via This Wife Cooks)
Baked Ham with Honey Mustard & Apples
Ham and sliced apples pair flawlessly for this Easter recipe. The texture of tender meat is equally balanced by crunchy apples, and all the deep flavors blend together beautifully. Prepping a whole ham is the way to go for a deluxe dinner. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Sheet Pan Paprika Chicken
Sheet pan meals take the stress out of holiday entertaining because all you need to do is season the ingredients and toss 'em in the oven for a bit. We love how this recipe tosses chicken and vegetables in a tasty paprika spice mix! (via Culinary Hill)
Pasta with Pea Shoots, Snow Peas and Pesto
This pasta salad recipe joyfully welcomes spring with a ton of fresh, seasonal produce! The recipe itself is a breeze to make, plus, if you're not feeling snow peas, you can always substitute them for your favorite spring veggie. (via Signature Concoctions)
Baked Salmon with Cucumber Mint Salsa
Season some salmon to your liking, then pop it in the oven for about ten minutes. Now that the easy part is done, prep a homemade cucumber salsa with cucumber, mint, za'atar spices, and lemon juice to top your fish. This meal boasts bright, tangy flavors that'll make your Easter guests go wild. (via Salt & Lavender)
Easy Greek Chicken with Red Peppers and Onions
This Easter option is painfully easy and healthy. You only need one pan to combine your ingredients, and make sure you spice things up with the seasonings of your choice! The end result is a juicy medley of meat and veggies that can be enjoyed alone, or atop a bed of rice. (via Fancy Peasant)
Modern Pineapple Ham with Balsamic Honey Glaze
If you still remember your grandma's pineapple ham recipe (yes, the one with the maraschino cherries) and you loved it, you need to try this modern take for your fam this year. Pineapple slices and a sticky, sweet glaze adorn a tender ham in all of the classic flavors you crave for Easter dinner. (via The Endless Meal)
Easter Sweets and Desserts
What's a holiday without a little sweet treat? End your Easter meal on a high note with one of these dessert recipes!
Double Strawberry Sugar Cookies
Berries practically scream springtime. These soft strawberry sugar cookies get covered in a cream cheese frosting, too – we'll take a dozen, pretty please. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Chocolate Nests
Toss some lightly cooked vermicelli noodles in your chocolate of choice, then shape your creation into little bird's nests. Once the nests hold their shape, fill them up with an ample amount of chocolate eggs for even more Easter sweetness. The kiddos will love this one. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Easter Bunny Chocolate Truffle Spoons
These bunny-shaped treats are definitely a crowd-pleaser. This recipe is the perfect excuse to get creative for Easter, leaving everyone with a chocolatey, peanut buttery truffle that's almost as cute as it is delicious! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Robin's Egg Macarons
These egg-shaped macarons are just begging to be baked for Easter in all their adorable, robin's egg glory. (via Barley & Sage)
Iced Lemon Loaf
TBH, our mouths water at the mere mention of "lemon-infused." This sweet and sour loaf is light, fluffy bread...and drowned in a thick, creamy glaze. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Vegan Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
You know we couldn't forget about carrot cake. It's the cake flavor to rule them all on Easter – it's savory and sweet, plus most carrot cake recipes come with a heavenly cream cheese frosting. This Easter dessert recipe is vegan, but still delivers a moist cake with loads of flavor. (via The Edgy Veg)
Easter Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Forget about decorating eggs for Easter, and unleash your inner artist to decorate dipped strawberries instead! This sweet treat comes together with minimal effort — most of the work goes into melting the chocolate. Set aside different amounts to dye an array of pastel colors, giving you plenty to play around with! (via Salt & Lavender)
Matcha Cheesecake
The refreshing tastes of matcha, strawberry, and lemon blend together with this cheesecake recipe. Not only does this cake rock a springy color palette (making this recipe totally Instagrammable), but it's also giving all the sweet and sour flavors of our favorite spring treats. (via Takes Two Eggs)
Vegan + Gluten-Free Healthier Copycat Reese's Eggs
Vegan chocolate lovers, relish in the goodness of this copycat recipe that's ideal for the Easter holiday. Gather just four ingredients for a decadent dessert that's not only vegan, but also gluten-free, grain-free, and oh-so healthy(ish). (via Rachel Mansfield)
Easy Apple Galette
A satisfyingly crispy pie crust surrounds handfuls of delicately sliced apples in this Easter dessert. Each bite is full of fresh apples, and the whipped cream makes this treat all the better. If apples aren't your thing, try out pears or spring berries instead! (via Two Spoons)
Cocktails and Drinks for Easter
Well, now that you've crafted your excellent Easter mealtime menu, you need something to sip on. These cocktails and mocktails will do! Each drink is reflective of springtime, so your dinner has the perfect match.
Lavender Lemonade Cocktail
Any recipe that includes lavender is good in our book. This sip balances sweet lavender with tart lemonade, mixed with vodka for an extra kick. (via Amanda Wilens)
Zero Proof Coconut Vanilla Mint Lemon Drop
Mint, lemon, and vanilla assemble to create a mocktail that without any added sugars. The bright flavors absolutely belong next to all your divine Easter dishes. (via Chef Bai)
Grapefruit Ginger Beer Mocktail
This zero proof sip packs a juicy punch with grapefruit and ginger beer. Mint and lime add complex flavors to this refreshing drink — perfect to pour for your afternoon Easter egg hunt. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Japanese Yuzu Whiskey Sour
Work those home bartending skills with this yuzu-filled drink! Each ingredient balances the other out, making for a well-rounded Easter cocktail. (via Takes Two Eggs)
Sign up for our newsletter for more things Easter entertaining!