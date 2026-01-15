From Heart-Shaped Pasta To Dessert: 10 Aldi Finds For The Ultimate Valentine’s Day At Home

Whether you’re planning a candlelit at-home Valentine's Day date night or a festive Galentine’s get-together, you truly don't need a massive budget to make it feel special. This year, the 2026 Aldi Valentine’s Day Finds aisle is delivering some of the most decadent and delicious items we’ve ever seen. From the return of the fan-favorite heart-shaped pasta to decadent desserts, these picks make skipping the pricey restaurant reservations a total no-brainer.

We combed Aldi’s shelves to find the 10 best Valentine’s Day groceries to grab before they disappear.

Aldi Valentine's Day Dinner Finds Aldi Specially Selected Mussels in Garlic Butter Sauce This $3 box of whole shell mussels features a simmer-worthy garlic butter sauce that makes eating them oh-so delightful. Simply heat and eat.

Aldi Reggano Valentine's Heart Shaped Pasta Is there anything more perfect for an at-home V-Day dinner than some adorable heart-shaped pasta? We think not. Aldi's version just hit shelves and is likely to go quick. Stock up now before it's too late!

Aldi Priano Lobster Ravioli For a pasta with a little more oomph, this $5.29 lobster ravioli will definitely do the trick. The lobster, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese filling will pair well with either white or red sauce. From there, you can decide on the wine!

Aldi Kirkwood Heart-Shaped Chicken Nuggets Heart-shaped chicken nuggets can be just as romantic of a meal for V-Day. After all, it's all about who you share them with! These nuggs are lightly breaded for classic crunch and work wonderfully with your desired dipping sauces. Call us crazy, but we'd definitely plan a whole Valentine's charcuterie board around these babies.

Aldi Valentine's Day Desserts Aldi Choceur Strawberry Yogurt Filled Mini Chocolate Bars It's truly not Valentine's Day without some chocolate! Luckily, Aldi has so many sweet options that feel special, but also don't cost an arm and a leg. First up are these $3.65 mini bars filled with yogurt creme and strawberry bits. Delish.

Aldi Belmont Mini Cheesecake Bites These mini cheesecake bites are perfect for finishing off your DIY date night or Galentine's soiree. The $10.45 box comes with 24 pieces of varied flavors like New York-style cheesecake, strawberry, and chocolate turtle. What a steal!

Aldi Pillsbury Heart Shaped Sugar Cookie Dough Oh, these sugar cookies are just classic. They're pre-cut and pre-decorated so all you and your Valentine have to do is bake them and chow down. Find them at Aldi now for $3.86.

Aldi Southern Grove Whole Dipped Freeze Dried Raspberries Chocolate and raspberries are a flavor match made in heaven. These whole dried berries coated in a generous layer of chocolatey goodness are great for solo snacking, or you could even use them as a tasty cake or ice cream topping for the romantic holiday.

Even More Aldi Valentine's Day Groceries Aldi Barissimo Valentine's Day Cupid Brew Coffee Collection Another great find part of Aldi's 2026 Valentine's Day collection is this adorable suite of 12 K-Cups, all of different flavored brews. The coffee lover in your life would absolutely adore this as a sweet gift. Or, you could just as easily gift the $7.99 box to yourself. You deserve it, TBH.

Aldi Millville Gluten Free Dark Chocolate Raspberry Flavored Truffle Granola Chocolate and raspberry strikes again! This time, instead of a full-blown dessert, it's available via this decadent granola mix. Find it on Aldi shelves while supplies last for $3.59.

