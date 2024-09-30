Emily & Michel Would Absolutely Love This ‘Gilmore Girls’ Reunion
It seems like all the Gilmore Girls goodness just keeps coming! From Scott Patterson sharing his revival ideas to Kelly Bishoprevealing her favorite of Rory's boyfriends, we're seemingly getting blessed everyday. And now, we have yet another sweet moment from the cast — and this time it's a reunion from our favorite manager, Michel, and our chic grandmother, Emily. Kelly Bishop and Yanic Truesdale reunited, and it is so adorable! Keep reading for all the details!
Kelly Bishop and Yanic Truesdale recently got together for dinner in Paris, sharing a "most decadent 6 course meal" at a restaurant called Apicius. Yanic proudly posted the photos of his reunion with his close friend and former co-star, even mentioning that this happened to be Kelly's first time in Paris — how exciting! While we're sure Emily Gilmore's been to Paris plenty of times, we're so happy about this fabulous milestone for Kelly!
Yanic also noted that they're both filming for yet Amy Sherman-Palladino's next show, Étoile.This show takes place between Paris and NYC, following two ballet companies as they swap their greatest stars to see how they thrive elsewhere. Kelly used to be a fabulous dancer, starring as Sheila in the original Broadway cast of A Chorus Line, so this project is beyond perfect for her! And Yanic? Well we already know how he fairs as a French man in an Amy show. 😘
So while we wait for their highly-anticipated on-screen reunion, this off-screen chemistry will have to hold us over!
If you can't get enough of Kelly — and you know we cant — it's a great time to pick up her memoir, The Third Gilmore Girl. The book details her life and experiences on the Gilmore Girls set, giving you an inside look into her experience as that Broadway star, the Gilmore matriarch, and beyond.
BRB while we read this and wait for more reunions, Étoile, and yet another a Gilmore Girls revival — A Year In The Life season 2, anyone?!
