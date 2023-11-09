"Pretty Little Liars" Star Ashley Benson And Brandon Davis Just Got Married & Have A Baby On The Way!
Best-known for playing Hanna Marin on the extremely popular teen drama, Pretty Little Liars, Ashley Benson is now taking on two new roles — a recently married lady with a baby on the way! Benson has been with her beau for a little over a year, and it's clear they're in it for the long haul. Here is everything we know about the big news.
On November 6, Benson was seen baring her bump with her partner, Brandon Davis, at Babylist's Beverly Hills showroom. She was almost unrecognizable, given that she had swapped out her blonde locks for a dark brunette look. The couple was looking at and posing with baby clothes and diaper bags, and Babylist confirmed that they were indeed there for their own registry. How exciting!!
As if the baby news wasn't exciting enough, on November 8 it was revealed that Benson has tied the knot! It is unclear as to when the two got married, but sources told ET that the two officially said, "I do." Benson's mother also confirmed the marriage by sharing a photo on Instagram of what appears to be her daughter and her new son-in-law wearing wedding bands!
The couple have had an exciting romance, getting engaged in July after less than a year of dating. Davis is the grandson of the late billionaire oil tycoon, Marvin Davis, so he's no stranger to the spotlight. Davis was often seen partying with famous people like Paris Hilton, and he also publicly called Lindsay Lohan "fire crotch" in 2006...but that's a whole different story.
Despite being in the public eye, Benson prefers to keep her relationships more private, likely explaining why her marriage wasn't super publicized. In a 2021 interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Benson shared, "I usually keep my relationships private. You obviously can't help if you get photographed together. [But] it's more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it."
Given how in the spotlight her past relationships — including with Cara Delevigne and G-Eazy — have been, I certainly can't blame her for wanting to keep things a little bit more under wraps. And regardless, I'm so thrilled for this happy couple and growing family! Wishing them all the best on this pregnancy and parenthood journey!
Header image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images