12 Best Self Tanners To Keep You Glowing, Without The Sun Damage
With the beginning of autumn comes pumpkin spice lattes, fall fashion... and losing your tan. Soon, it'll be too cold to lie out in the sun, plus, who wants the sun damage? According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, tanning can lead to serious DNA injury, speed up your skin's aging, and even lead to skin cancer. Add these self-tanners to your skincare cabinet for some glow, no sun required.
Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Bundle ($47 was $74)
This lightweight, non-sticky tanner (which smells like mango and guava, btw) is fast-drying and develops in only two hours. It uses color guide technology and a green-grey base for a glow that won't leave you feeling orange.
COOLA Organic Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum ($54)
COOLA's face serum uses argan oil for a streak-free and transfer-free tan that will last up to three days.
Bondi Sands Foam ($24)
Get a flawless finish every time you use this tanning foam. The salon quality formula is full of aloe vera and coconut for a natural glow that won't streak.
Jergens Natural Glow Daily Facial Moisturizer ($11)
Prevent sunburn with Jergens' facial moisturizer that instantly creates a flawless tan, without any odor. Color develops as soon as you apply, and will deepen over time.
Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad Self Tanner ($38)
This self tanner also doubles as skincare. While you're getting your glow on, the pad improves your skin's texture and appearance with alpha and beta hydroxy acids.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Vitamins Face Serum ($30)
Hydrating and vitamin-enriched, this clear, cruelty-free formula is designed just for your face, and helps with dark spots and dullness.
St. Tropez Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist ($56)
For a gentle face and chest glow, check out this tropical mist that easily absorbs into your skin.
Hawaiian Tropic Sunless Tan ($11)
Pamper yourself with this nourishing (and dermatologist-tested) formula. Not only does this foam hydrate and tan, but it's also reef-friendly and cruelty-free.
b.tan Tanned AF 1 Hour Mousse ($13)
This mousse is perfect for anyone looking to take their tan to the next level. This vegan, paraben-free, and palm oil-free pick can stay on from an hour to four, depending on how dark you want to go.
St. Moriz Instant Self-Tanning Mousse ($13)
Developed with active tanning agents, this product will give you a professional finish without even leaving your home.
CLINIQUE Self Sun Face Tinted Lotion ($29)
For a natural, more understated look, try this oil-free tinted lotion for an instant golden glow that develops as you wear it.
Tanologist Water Sunless Treatments ($17)
Brighten, soften and hydrate with a non-comedogenic mist that won't clog your pores.
