19 Comforting Winter Brunch Recipes That Will Warm You Down To Your Toes
When it's freezing cold out, the last thing you want to do is get your butt out of your warm bed early enough to head to Sunday brunch. Instead, stay in and make a slew of comforting brunch recipes in your PJs. You can make everything from eggs to pancakes and everything in between (including a Bloody Mary or two, duh) without taking your slippers off or putting on a bra. If this sounds like your perfect weekend, scroll down to discover 19 comforting ways to get your winter brunch on at home.
1. Double Chocolate Scones
Chocolate is one of the most therapeutic indulgences out there. Pair these scones with a spiked hot chocolate and you’ll definitely be in your comfort zone. (via Baking a Moment)
2. Cinnamon Apple Baked Oatmeal
When you know you’re going to have the ultimate lazy Sunday, the best idea is to make your brunch ahead of time. This baked oatmeal can be mixed together the night before and baked off when you finally drag yourself out of bed. (via Life Made Sweeter)
3. Spicy Bacon Bloody Mary
It’s not Sunday brunch without a little hair of the dog, right? When you need that extra bit of comfort, add a slice of bacon to your Bloody Mary. (via The Novice Chef Blog)
4. Biscuit and Gravy Casserole
If you’re cooking for a crowd, biscuits and gravy can be a pain. When you layer your sausage gravy in a casserole dish and pop biscuits on top, it’s a *totally* different story. (via Lemon Sugar)
5. Blueberry Lemon Crescent Ring
Presentation is key when cooking for a brunch potluck. This blueberry ring is equal parts adorable and delicious, which is the perfect ratio for brunch success. (via The Girl Who Ate Everything)
6. Maple Sausage Breakfast Sliders
Feeding a hungry mob has never been so easy. Add a side of fruit to these sliders and you have a complete meal. (via Cookies and Cups)
7. Cheesy Bacon and Egg Hash
Whether you’re actually making brunch or you just want breakfast for dinner, this hash is more than satisfying. It’s packed with creamy potatoes, bacon and cheese, then topped with medium eggs. (via Cafe Delites)
8. Cheesy Hash Browns and Sausage Skillet
You finally have an excuse to use that bag of frozen hashbrowns. Sauté them with sausage, peppers and cheddar and you’ll be eating in 20 minutes flat. (via Mandy’s Recipe Box)
9. Caramel Apple Cinnamon Rolls
The scent of these cinnamon rolls alone is enough to drag everyone out of bed. Unlike traditional rolls, they only take an hour to make, start to finish. (via Little Spice Jar)
10. Homemade Coconut Latte
Even on the weekends, coffee is essential. Make it more interesting than your weekday Americano by adding homemade coconut syrup and toasted coconut. (via How Sweet It Is)
11. The Best Creamy Grits With Cheese
Even people who don’t love grits will adore these. They’re extra creamy and cheesy, so those texture issues that people have will not be a thing. (via I’d Rather Be a Chef)
12. Crescent Bacon Breakfast Ring
Spice up your usual eggs and bacon by wrapping them in flaky crescent rolls. Try serving with a side of salsa for zesty dipping. (via Jo Cooks)
13. Baked Eggs in Ricotta Parmesan Creamed Spinach
These luscious baked eggs will leave you so satisfied, you’ll want to go back to bed after you eat. Scoop up the creamy spinach and eggs with a crusty toasted baguette. (via Dennis the Prescott)
14. Lemon Poppy Seed Pancakes
If you can only make one thing for a comforting winter brunch, it has to be pancakes. Dress them up with fresh lemon juice and poppy seeds to brighten their ultra-sweet taste. (via The View from Great Island)
15. Fireman’s Overnight Breakfast Casserole
Sausage, mushrooms and cheddar are added to eggs to make this hearty breakfast casserole. Bonus: It’s then topped with modified cream of mushroom soup after baking. (via Garnish With Lemon)
16. Pumpkin Caramel Pecan Baked French Toast
Be prepared to clean your drool off of the floor before you sit down to eat this French toast. Serve with a side of salty bacon to balance it out. (via The Gunny Sack)
17. Spinach, Onion and Cheese Breakfast Strata
Carbs, eggs and cheese… what more could you ask for? This savory version of bread pudding is just what you want when the weather makes you feel like a hibernating bear. (via Saving Room for Dessert)
18. Tater Tot Breakfast Pizza
To make your wildest dreams come true, top crispy tater tot crowns with eggs, bacon, sausage and cheddar. Bake for 25 minutes and eat with bae. (via The Gunny Sack)
19. Vanilla Cranberry Mimosa
You have to modify your usual mimosa to reflect the winter season. This one uses vanilla vodka, cranberry juice and Champagne to add a festive touch. (via Honey and Birch)
This post has been updated and was originally published in 2016.
