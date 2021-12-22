2021 Wrapped: The Top 18 Tips From Brit's Favorite Podcast Guests
The season finale of Teach Me Something New is upon us, and to celebrate we're recapping the best lessons of 2021. We've had nearly 50 guests join us this year to teach us all about everything from aging, hypnosis, nail and skin care, happiness, stress management, parenting, productivity, Enneagrams, intuition, politics, entrepreneurship, social media, and so much more.
And look, we don't expect you to remember it all — so, allow us to present a handy crash course in the lessons you won't want to miss. As you listen in, you'll notice a through-line of reflection and motivation throughout each segment that can also help inform some of your new years resolutions — if you're into that sort of thing!So sit back, relax, and enjoy our highlight reel from 2021 so that you can enter the new year a little bit wiser.
Peep the roster of guests + topics featured in this episode:
- Andrew Steele on how to slow down aging
- Lauryn Evarts Bosstick on skincare secrets
- Grace Smith on the benefits of hypnosis
- Dr. Aditi on stress management
- Dr. Laurie Santos on how time confetti can lead to happiness
- Melissa Bernstein on finding your joy
- Sarah Gibson Tuttle on nail care and on stepping outside of our comfort zone
- Jason Feifer on embracing change
- Amanda Kloots on overcoming grief
- Fashion icon DVF on building courage for tough times
- Katrina Lake on entrepreneurship and what makes a great hire
- Mark Randolph on how to turn your dreams into a reality
- Austin Kleon on how to be more creative
- Dr. Ethan Kross on quieting your inner critic
- Dr. Wendy Mogel on decision-making and independence
- Tonya Rapley on getting out of debt
- Brian Kelly on taking control of our finances
- Elaine Welteroth on how to use time blocking to better manage your time
