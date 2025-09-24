Halloween isn’t just for kids. Anyone who loves the spooky season deserves a treat! Boo baskets are the perfect way to celebrate, whether you’re gifting a friend, family member, or coworker who can’t get enough of all things Halloween.

From Halloween candy to festive home decor finds, these 12 adorable boo basket ideas are sure to make your favorite Halloween lover’s October extra festive.

Anthropologie Anthropologie Mystic Confetti Moon Icon Glass Candle A sweet-smelling candle (fall-themed, of course) will always be a great bo basket addition. The moon-dotted glass of this one from Anthro just adds to the Halloween vibes even more!

Amazon Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies When it comes to boo baskets, you're definitely going to want to stock up on pumpkin treats. We recommend you start with these crispy cookies, white chocolate chips included.

Target Reese's Mini Peanut Butter Pumpkins These new Reese's pumpkins are downright addictive. Get your boo basket recipient on the wave of their bite-sized deliciousness ASAP!

Target Hyde And EEK! Boutique Jack-O-Lantern Mug Everyone loves a little mug for their collection! This one shaped like a jack-o-lantern is undeniably festive for the Halloween season.

Trader Joe's Trader Joe's Harvest Blend Herbal Tea What's a cute mug without a tasty beverage to go in it? Any fall drink would be great here, like hot cocoa mix or apple cider, but we highly recommend this cozy tea from Trader Joe's. Make sure to snag a box for yourself, too!

Sephora Innbeauty Project Pumpkin Spice Latte Glaze Lip Oil If they're into all things beauty, this pumpkin spice lip oil is sure to surprise them. Not only does it smell sweet, it gives the lips a nice wash of color that feels ultra-fall.

Kiel James Patrick Kiel James Patrick Jack-O-Lantern Donegal Socks Cozy socks are a boo basket must! This pair in particular is extremely cozy and soft, perfect for cuddling up on a chilly fall day.

Amazon Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Bars Halloween Edition You can never have too much candy, TBH! These better-for-you dark chocolate and coconut bars will delight any Halloween lover and might just replace their go-to Halloween sweet. Yum.

Lush Lush Ghostie Bath Bomb Self care season is year-round as far as we're concerned, so you might as well make the ritual a nice fit for Halloween season. Lush's lineup of Halloween goodies is honestly so good this year, including this colorful ghost bath bomb made for warming up and winding down.

Target Favorite Day Fall Harvest Caramel Apple Caramel Corn Treats on treats on treats! This caramel apple-flavored caramel corn is truly the epitome of fall flavors.

Free People Free People Movement Cool Down Beanie A cozy beanie like this waffle-knit one from Free People makes the perfect boo basket base, especially if your giftee lives somewhere it gets frigid. They'll be able to rock it comfortably all season long!

Target Spritz Halloween Straw Toppers These festive straw toppers are simply so charming, and would be perfect for any iced coffee lover so they can add some festive flair to their daily PSL.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.