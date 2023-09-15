Watch Ariana Madix Make Her Lifetime Debut In The "Buying Back My Daughter" Trailer
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Thought you'd seen the last of Ariana Madix until the next season of Vanderpump Rules? Well, aside from her spot on Dancing With The Starsand her cameo on Love Island, you can officially catch Madix on the small screen in a new Lifetime Original Movie, Buying Back My Daughter. What's "mactor" Tom Sandoval doing, you ask? Allegedly, the internet thinks he's got a stint on The Masked Singer coming up...So yeah, she won the breakup hand-in-foot. Anyway, here's everything you can expect from this crowd fave in her new film!
When does "Buying Back My Daughter" come out?
Lifetime's new movie, Buying Back My Daughter comes out on October 7 at 8/7 p.m. CT!
Where can I watch "Buying Back My Daughter"?
You can catch Buying Back My Daughter on Lifetime, and you can stream it the next day on Hulu.
Who's cast in "Buying Back My Daughter"?
The cast of Buying Back My Daughter includes Meagan Goode, Roger Cross, Ariana Madix, Aaron Douglas, BJ Harrison, Brenna O'Brien, Theresa Wong, Faith Wright, Bianca Lawrence, and Ramudhi Ekanayake.
What is "Buying Back My Daughter" about?
Buying Back My Daughter follows the story of a 16-year-old girl named Alicia who goes missing after sneaking out to a party with some of her friends one night. Her mother Dana (Meagan Goode) teams up with the community and the police (a force which includes VPR star Ariana Madix) to find Alicia, only to end up navigating the world of escorts, human trafficking, and beyond.
Who does Ariana Madix play in "Buying Back My Daughter"?
Ariana Madix plays a police officer named Karen who's helping Dana (Meagan Goode) find her daughter. Throughout the story, you'll come to learn how personal this case actually is for Karen.
Watch The Trailer For "Buying Back My Daughter" Here!
Header image via Lifetime
