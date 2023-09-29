9 Reasons Cowgirl Copper Hair Is *The* Fall Color For 2023
You've heard of latte makeup, hot chocolate nails, and the likes, but "Cowgirl Copper" hair isn't just another trend with a buzzy nickname slapped on it. In fact, copper hues have been on the rise since 2020, and we don't see it stopping anytime soon. And it's even giving nostalgia! It's the bold, untamed spirit of Jessie, the fearless cowgirl from Toy Story, brought to life in a hair color that's as fiery as her character. Forget the notion that blondes have more fun — this season, redheads steal the show with their sizzling, head-turning hues, and "Cowgirl Copper" is at the forefront of this fiery movement.
What is Cowgirl Copper Hair?
Photo via Pexels/Lany-Jade Mondou
The exact shade of "Cowgirl Copper" may not have a strict definition, but after scrolling through countless #cowboycopper posts on TikTok, one thing is clear — it's a range of natural red tones that aim to capture the essence of rust. From warm strawberry blonds to rich mahogany browns, this trend encompasses a spectrum of captivating hues that exude confidence and charisma.
Finding Your Cowgirl Copper Hair Look
Now, your hairstylist may not instantly grasp the concept of "Cowgirl Copper" hair when you sit in the chair, but don't fret — we've got your back. To ensure you don't end up with a hair color disaster, we've curated a collection of 10 celebrity inspo pics that perfectly encapsulate this trend. Take these photos along to your next salon visit and watch your hairstylist work their magic, bringing the wild beauty of "Cowgirl Copper" to life.
Riley Keough
Image via Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
We would be lying if we said the Daisy Jones & The Six starlet, Riley Keough's, copper hair color didn't inspire this entire article.
Phoebe Dynevor
Image via Kate Green/Getty Images
The Fair Play and Bridgerton leading lady looks breathtaking in red. This color suits her so well!
Zendaya
Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
When Challengers star Zendaya stepped out in this deep copper hair color, she instantly channeled Mary Jane, and there was no going back.
Emma Roberts
Image via Harrison/Getty Images
While we love her signature blonde, Emma rocks the redhead look so well, you'd think it runs in the family. 😉
SZA
Image via Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT
SZA is a vision in this copper 'fro, and we're on our knees begging for her to bring it back!
Rihanna
Image via Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Bad Gal RiRI is always going to be the ambassador of red in any intensity, but we absolutely love her in this copper hair color!
Sophie Turner
Image via Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
Undeniable proof that the color red was made for Sophie Turner — she's so electrifying! Your Honor, we rest our case.
Emma Stone
Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
If there's one thing that we've learned from Easy A and La La Land is that Emma Stone will always have us contemplating a hair color change.
Sydney Sweeney
Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Still teetering on the edge of strawberry blonde, Sydney's light copper tresses almost made us forget about her iconic platinum...almost.
Ice Spice
Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Ice Spice takes the cake for coming through as the copper hair inspo for the curly girls. (Okay, to be fair, it is in the name...)
