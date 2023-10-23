18 Perfectly Cute Hair Bows To Sweeten Up Your Style
Bows are all the rage right now. Sandy Liang has been championing the feminine accessory for years, and we’ve really seen a resurgence in bows over the past year. Whether they’re tied to handbags, attached to flowy tops, or worn as hair bows, we’re *so* here for the trend.
Hair bows are a one-step way to add a dash of charm and inner child whimsy into your everyday looks. Adorn your locks with hair bows to channel vintage-inspired elegance, and overall, look cute AF! Get ready to tie the knot with these 18 darling hair bows.
Dainty Satin Bow Set
These micro hair bows are perfect for clipping back your bangs on days where you just can't stand having hair in your face.
By Anthropologie Satin Bow Hair Barrette
Bigger hair bows like this one are great contenders for completing a half-up half-down hairstyle.
Urban Outfitters Ribbon Hair Bow Barrette Set
Hair bows that come in sets can be total lifesavers when it comes to a symmetrical hair look.
Urban Outfitters Purple Satin Hair Bow Barrette Set
Stray from the black-and-white norm and rock some cute hair bows with a little color on them!
A New Day Satin Bow Hair Barrette
The satin fabric on this design only amplifies the accessory's femininity. Plus, it'll go easy on your locks.
J.Crew Oversized Bow Hair Tie
This pick screams preppy style! Cher Horowitz from Clueless would *adore* this hair bow.
A New Day Organza Bow Hair Barrette
This hair bow would be perfect for donning during Christmastime!
H&M Hair Clip with Bow
If you're feeling creative, you could also clip this bow on your purse strap for extra trendiness.
Urban Outfitters Lace Satin Hair Bow Barrette
Lace joins a satin fabric to accessorize your hair. This design is super girly, and we're living for it.
By Anthropologie Velvet Chiffon Bow Clips, Set of 4
You can never have to many cute hair bows! Pick up a pack that'll last you year-round. The best thing about these warm colors is you can match your next outfit with them!
Urban Outfitters Rosette Satin Hair Bow Barrette
The rose decal on this pick makes for an ultra-feminine addition. This one would also work well for wearing to a wedding!
Forever 21 Bow Hair Barrette
Baby pink, when combined with cute hair bows, provides the most darling hair accessory of all time.
Free People Lady Bow
These frilly hair bows contrast with any hair texture, drawing in visual interest to your lovely locks.
Kristin Ess Bow Slide
Velvet is fall's BFF, so try opting for a textured bow this season to look on point.
Urban Outfitters Grosgrain Ribbon Hair Bow Barrette Set
More florals join in on the cute hair bows fun with this duo.
Shashi Hair Bow
We love the doubled look on this design. It breaks from your usual expectations and provides depth to the hair.
Zig Zag Closing Time Bow
For an off-kilter hair bow, this color-studded one makes the ultimate addition to any updo.
Kitsch Chiffon Polka Dot Bow Barrette
The ruffles on this pick are *so* charming.
