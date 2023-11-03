10 Must-Have 2024 Calendars to Keep You On Track In Style
When it comes to New Year rituals, the naysayers might scoff, but we know there's something utterly transformational about kickstarting the year with a fresh calendar in hand. Admittedly, it might end up buried in your tote by March, or you'll find it snuggled among the books you've been planning to read. So, why not switch things up this time? Skip the planner that may play hide-and-seek and go for a wall or desk calendar instead. The best part? These stationary stunners are immune to getting lost during transit or making you feel guilty for missing that daily itinerary. We've rounded up a flock of unique options that'll keep your ducks in a row, no matter what life throws at you.
Opalhouse 2024 Wall Calendar
Add a touch of boho chic to your decor with this visually stunning wall calendar from Opalhouse. It's not just a calendar; it's a piece of decor for your space.
The Everygirl x Day Designer 2024 Wall Calendar
Collaborating with The Everygirl, Day Designer brings you an elegant wall calendar that marries functionality and style. Stay organized in the most fashionable way possible.
Day Designer Wild Blooms 2024 Desk Pad Calendar
For those who prefer their planning right in front of them, the Wild Blooms desk pad calendar from Day Designer is an absolute must-have. It's like having a stylish bouquet on your desk every day.
2024 Good Boys Easel Calendar
Prepare for your heart to melt with this adorable dog-themed easel calendar. Every month features different good boys to keep you smiling all year long.
Houseplants Foil Poster 2024 Wall Calendar
Embrace the plant mom life with this foil poster wall calendar. Each month showcases a unique houseplant, making it an excellent choice for green thumbs and wannabe plant parents.
Wild House Paper Intentional Calendar 2024
Wild House Paper's Intentional Calendar is all about setting goals and crushing them. Stay motivated and track your progress with this inspirational gem.
Rifle Paper Co. Blossom Appointment Calendar
Rifle Paper Co. is back with their signature whimsical style in the Blossom Appointment Calendar. Plan your days with a touch of floral elegance.
Rifle Paper Co. 2024 Greetings from Around the World Wall Calendar
Transport yourself to far-off places with this Around the World Wall Calendar by Rifle Paper Co. Each month features greetings from a different country, perfect for travel enthusiasts.
Aesthetic Minimalistic 2024 Wall Calendar
Keep it simple and stylish with an Aesthetic Minimalistic Wall Calendar. It's a great choice for those who appreciate clean lines and a clutter-free look.
Papier The Month Of Calendar
Papier's Month Of Calendar is a wonderful way to celebrate life's little moments. Customize it with your favorite photos and memories to make each day special.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Anthropologie