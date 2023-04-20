Hold On Tight Spider Monkey, Because A Brand New "Twilight" Reboot Is In The Works
We'll cut to the chase — The Hollywood Reporter just announced that a Twilight TV show is in the works at Paramount Television, and we officially feel like we're living in the 2000s again. The Twilight films, based on the novels by Stephanie Meyer, were released from 2008-2012. As far as we're concerned, between Twilight and Harry Potter (which is also getting a TV series reboot FYI), this was the golden age of realistic fantasy, midnight premieres, and the classic tank top + Henley tee + cargo jacket combo.
Amidst the baby Renesmee memes and Twilight rewatch parties, it's clear that this is a new kind of Twilight zone that's here to stay. So regardless of whether you're Team Edward or Team Jacob — a discussion we're pretty sure will go on until the end of time — all Twihards will want to keep reading.
Are they rebooting Twilight?
Funnily enough, we don't have a concrete answer here! A Twilight TV show is "in the works," which means that conversations are definitely happening, even if an official decision hasn't been made yet.
Who could be writing the show?
Sinead Daly (who has worked on titles like Tell Me Lies and The Walking Dead: World Beyond) is attached to the project. THR's sources say that Daly is currently working with Lionsgate TV to figure out if this new series will be a reboot or a different story within the Twilight universe.
Who else is involved?
According to THR's sources, Meyer is expected to work with the adaptation, while Wyck Godfrey and Erik Feig are both attached as executive producers.
Will Kristen Stewart return as Bella?
We don't have any plot or cast details at the moment, but if the original book series is getting a new adaptation, it's safe to assume a different actress will play the lead role. If Lionsgate Television creates a different story within the Twilight universe, then we could even get entirely new characters!
What is the new Twilight spin-off?
Stephanie Meyers published Midnight Sun in 2020, and this novel retells the story of Twilight from Edward Cullen's perspective.
Will they make a 6th Twilight?
Right now, there are no plans to add to the existing Twilight film saga, or to turn Midnight Sun into a film. But we're excited to see what direction Lionsgate Television takes this new series!
When did Twilight 4 come out?
Breaking Dawn was published in 2008 — the same year that the first Twilight movie came to theaters. The movie adaptations of Breaking Dawn were released in two parts in 2011 and 2012.
Keep an eye on our Entertainment page for more Twilight reboot updates, and let us know if you want to return to Forks in the comments!
Lead image via Summit Entertainment/IMDb
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!