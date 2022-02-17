Use This IKEA Hack to Update Your Classic Rattan Chair
No one loves a good IKEA hack more than us creative folks at B+C. Today we’re using old jersey fabric to add some color to a rattan chair. Not only is jersey fabric an affordable DIY option, but it’s the perfect material to turn into rope. Simply cut an inch strip and tug on it tightly to turn it into jersey yarn. Follow along below to see how we layered our wrapping techniques to turn this chair into a cheery decor update for the warmer months.
Materials and Tools:
- IKEA Rattan chair
- strips of jersey
- yarn
- wood glue
- scissors
Instructions:
- Cut jersey into long one-inch strips and pull tightly to turn into rope.
- Wrap the jersey around the top edge of the chair.
- Weave jersey through the holes, and then pull the weaving up by wrapping it around the top edge of the chair.
- Wrap more jersey or yarn around the wooden supports to create colorful shapes along the backside of the chair.
- Tie off all ends and secure loose ends with wood glue.
Prepare all your jersey into long strips and pull tightly to create rope. Wrap around all parts of the chair to create an embroidered masterpiece. Warning — this GIF gets it done in *one, two, three,* but this wrapping will actually take a few hours.
This IKEA chair comes with a set of cushions, but we opted to just buy the chair and adorn the seat with a plush tasseled pillow.
Plush tassel pillow and a cute pup will do the trick!
DIY Production and Styling: Kelly Bryden
Photography: Brittany Griffin
