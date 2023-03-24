This Disney Channel Star Might Have A Wedding In The Works
It really is the sweet life: one of the Sprouse twins is reportedly ready to tie the knot. Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have been together for nearly five years, but have always been pretty low-key — except for the occasional and undeniably adorable Instagram post. Now, the news officially broke that they took their love for one another to the next level — with an alleged engagement!
A source told Entertainment Weekly, “Dylan and Barbara are engaged. They have been showing off her ring to people and are so happy.” The source continued, “They’re always very in love with one another and by each other’s sides, but they’re even happier than usual. They can't wait to start this new chapter together."
Although Sprouse and Palvin have yet to confirm the exciting news, the source observed the pair at the Mammoth Film Festival, stating, “When they were together, it was clear they were very in love.” It’s fine…we are only a little bit jealous of their total relationship goals.
According to People, the couple met back in 2017 at a party when the “Suite Life On Deck '' star later slid into the model’s DMs (and as they say, the rest is history). The duo made their relationship Instagram official back in 2018 with Barbara’s sweet birthday tribute for Dylan’s 26th birthday.
Let’s be real here for a second though, we all knew they were endgame the minute Sprouse went above and beyond to support Palvin at the Victoria Secret Fashion Show that same year (remember this viral video?). Three days after the fashion show, the Hungarian model told Vogue Australia that she hadn’t had a boyfriend in six years, but had now found “the perfect guy” in Dylan (we aren’t crying, you are).
Judging by her impeccable fashion sense on social media and endless red carpets, we can only imagine what the Sports Illustrated model has in store for a wedding dress— and we’ll be ready and waiting.
While Sprouse and Palvin are getting ready to move onto the next chapter in their lives, we’re still stuck on his brother's Cole Sprouse, Call Her Daddy interview (anyone else peep his bizarre cigarette drag?!). Weird or not, we can’t wait to see what both of these Disney channel icons have on deck next.
Are you excited about this engagement news? Brit + Co is too. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter!
Image via Disney