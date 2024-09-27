Classic Book Lovers: Florence Pugh’s ‘East Of Eden’ Series Is Finally Coming To Netflix!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
No matter how much you love reading, classic books can feel incredibly intimidating. The language can be hard to understand and the story can be hard to follow. Sometimes I've had to reread the same page multiple times to figure out what's going on. But with prestige TV and more grounded storytelling, book to movie adaptations like Wuthering Heights and Anne With an E are giving us new looks at stories that have been around for hundreds of years — and helping us understand them better. And now we can add East of Eden to the list!
Adapted from John Steinbeck's 1952 novel, the story serves as a recreation of Cain and Abel's story from the Bible, marked by family relationships and generational betrayal. Netflix has officially optioned the limited series, and the best part is that it'll be led by We Live in Time actress Florence Pugh. Whether East of Eden is one of your favorite books, or you've never picked it up, this is one TV show you're going to want to tune into.
What is the story East of Eden all about?
Amazon
East of Eden Plot
East of Eden follows "the multi-generational Trask family saga explored from the perspective of the standout female character Cathy Ames," according to TUDUM. The story ranges from the Civil War to World War I and mainly revolves around brothers Adam and Charles, and Adam's sons Caleb and Aaron.
The book is truly one of the Great American Novels, and deals with everything from guilt and freedom to love and acceptance, with the consistent desire for greatness that a lot of Americans feel at one point in their life or another.
Universal Pictures
The seven-part TV show will be written by Zoe Kaza (She Said), whose grandfather Elia Kazan wrote the script for the original 1955 movie adaptation. “In the process of bringing this family saga to life, the resonance of my own familial connection to the material has not been lost on me,” Kazan told TUDUM. “But it is Steinbeck’s writing — personal, shocking, profound, and free — that has kept me enthralled by East of Eden since I first read the book as a young teen.”
“Zoe’s thoughtful and artistic vision pays homage to her grandfather's revered film adaptation while beautifully honoring and introducing new audiences to a true canon of American literature,” Peter Friedlander, Netflix's Vice President of Scripted Series said. “She is an inspiring, creative force and we can not wait for everyone to see what she and Jeb, alongside the brilliant cast led by Florence Pugh, bring to screen.”
Who's in the East of Eden TV show?
Marleen Moise/Victor Boyko/Robert Okine/Getty Images
East of Eden Cast
Florence Pugh (Dune 2, Thunderbolts*) will star as Cathy, alongside Christopher Abbott as Adam, Mike Faist as Charles, and Hoon Lee as Lee.
Where can I watch the series East of Eden?
East of Eden Release Date
East of Eden is coming to Netflix soon. Check back here for more news on the official release date!
Amazon
Check out these 10 Classic Children’s Books You Should Totally Re-Read As An Adult to get in touch with your inner child!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!