Um, Emily Henry Just Shared Her Dream 'Happy Place' Cast

Emily Henry not only new pops books year after year, but she also has a knack for frequently announcing exciting book adaptations, too! From launching Funny Story(already love it) to news of the Beach Read movie (crossing our fingers for a Ayo Edibiri and Paul Mescal announcement any day now), EmHen's had a busy year — and it just got even busier.

After Henry announced the news herself on her email newsletter, "Emily's Grocery List,"Deadline confirmed that Netflix is in the process of adapting Happy Place. We've got the scoop on everything you should know about the newest Emily Henry adaption!

Here's everything we know about Emily Henry's Happy Place show, coming to Netflix soon.

Who's in the Happy Place cast? Seacia Pavao/Netflix While we don't have a confirmed cast yet, we're not-so-patiently waiting patiently to see who's attached to this adaption. And there's one star Emily Henry would love to see in the movie. "For Harriet in Happy Place, I think Eve Hewson would be wonderful," the author told People. "And usually, when I am thinking of casting, I'm not actually thinking of someone who looks like that person. I'm just thinking of someone who has that same vibe. But she actually does look more or less how Harriet is in my head."

Where can I watch Happy Place? Devyn Glista/St. Blanc Studios We don't have an official Happy Place release date yet, but the series will be available to stream on Netflix.

What is Happy Place about? Amazon The Happy Place plot follows a couple, Harriet and Wyn, as they navigate their broken relationship. The stories winds over the course of many years: as friends, lovers, fiancées, and now...whatever they are. Every summer, they go to the beach house with their closest friends, but this year they set out for one last hurrah before the beach house is sold. Their whole friend group thinks they're still together, so they pretend to be together just for a short while just to enjoy one last summer all together. Only...it's harder than you think to pretend you're not in love with someone when you are, in fact, still in love.

Is Happy Place being adapted for the screen? Emily Henry/Instagram Emily Henry officially confirmed that Happy Place is being adapted for Netflix. The author wrote in her email newsletter, "Happy Place is going to be a series on Netflix! I’ve been dying to tell you about it forever, and there’s actually A LOT more to share very soon, but since this little bit of news leaked today, I wanted to be the one to FORMALLY tell you." She goes on to say she's thrilled about the series and even more excited that they've allowed her to be closely involved in the project, so that it can live up to her, and the readers', dream and vision for the book! She said that she wants to make it a series that the fans will love and be happy with. We couldn't be more excited to hear that!

Is Happy Place by Emily Henry going to be a series? Emily Henry/Instagram Happy Place will be made into a TV series with Netflix! This is great news, because it works better for the plot for the project to cover multiple episodes. The book has quite a long storyline that develops over many years and many summers in the lives of the main characters, so with flashbacks, it will require more time to delve into their stories. This makes me so excited as a fan, because I believe this allows them the time to do the story justice, and really develop the relationship and chemistry between the two main characters, Harriet and Wyn, as well as the supporting characters also in the book.

Who's producing Netflix's Happy Place show? Kevin Winter/Getty Images The series will be produced by Netflix and Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican production company. This announcement follows multiple deals between Lopez and Netflix, including their latest release of Atlas, which garnered over 72 million views! Plus, JLo is a certifiable rom-com queen, so we know EmHen will be in the best of hands with her!

Who's the showrunner for the Happy Place show? Rich Fury/Getty Images We can't escape the world of Bridgerton because one of the show's Co-Executive Producers — Leila Cohan — is attached to the Happy Place TV show! She'll be the showrunner and co-writer for the series which means fans of Emily Henry's fun rom-com are in for a treat (via Deadline).

Are there other Emily Henry book adaptations being made? Amazon Beach Read, a beloved Henry best-seller, is being made into a movie! Fans continue to speculate that Paul Mescal and Ayo Edibiri will star in it, especially after Henry said they would be amazing for the roles. Even Paul told Awards Watch he wants to do a romcom with Ayo...so, it's basically meant to be! People We Meet On Vacationis also getting the movie treatment. The cast will be led by Tom Blyth and Emily Baer, and incredible author, screenplay writer, and rom-com lover Yulin Kuang is set to adapt the script, so that's bound to be a fabulous match!

Finally, we're getting a movie for Book Lovers. According to Us! Weekly, some fans think this is the movie for Ayo and Paul, but we're not convinced. Definitely keeping our eye out for who is cast, though! We're so excited for the many Emily Henry projects in the works, and pending for the future. Emily Henry said at the end of her newsletter, "I cannot WAIT to tell you more, about this project and others, right here on my grocery list just as soon I’m given the green light. For now, though, I’m back to working on [REDACTED]. Happy reading, my friends." Yikes, I'm scared and excited all at once, because she has taken over my life. Stay tuned her for further updates on her upcoming projects!

