6 Amazing Plant-Based Recipes For Your Fall Meal Planning
Monday
Creamy Butternut Squash Pasta
This delicious creamy and cheesy butternut squash pasta is a great meat-free family weeknight meal. Simple to make, the pasta is tossed in a roasted seasonal squash that's turned into a sauce for a comforting meal everyone will love!
Tuesday
Brussel Sprout Casserole
This deliciously cheesy Brussel sprout casserole is an excellent side dish to serve with your fall or holiday dinners. Easy to make, this vegetarian gratin recipe is always a real crowd pleaser even if you're not a fan of brussels!
Wednesday
Apple Walnut Salad
In just 10 minutes, you can whip up this supremely delicious Apple Walnut Salad that is packed with flavor, texture, color and nutrition. Whether you are a fan of salads for lunch or dinner, this vegan salad will keep you feeling full and satiated; enjoy on its own as a main dish or side salad.
Thursday
Baked Butternut Squash Fries
These vegan, paleo-friendly Baked Butternut Squash Fries are the real deal! It's an easy recipe you'll instantly want to make and instantly love. They are perfectly baked and you need just a handful of ingredients to make this yummy vegetable side dish.
Friday
Vegetarian Shepherd's Pie
If you're looking for a vegetarian-friendly meal, this Vegetarian Shepherd's Pie is a meatless version of the classic comfort dish. Instead of meat, I use mushrooms and quinoa, load it up with colorful vegetables and cook it all in a rich gravy sauce. It's an excellent balanced meal.
Weekend
Healthy Pumpkin Pancakes
These fall-inspired Healthy Pumpkin Pancakes are made with whole wheat flour, no sugar. They are rich, fluffy and are so easy to make for breakfast/brunch!
