How To Tailgate: 17 Recipes and DIY Ideas For Game Day
Tailgates are back, baby! From the cookouts and competition to having an excuse to wear a game-day outfit, tailgating is a ton of fun. We've got some healthy game day recipes and fun DIYs that will make your tailgate better than ever.
Recipes
Wisconsin Beer Brats
Your traditional hot dog just got a serious upgrade. Whatever you do, do not forget the sauerkraut.
Tailgate Hot Corn Dip
You can't have a tailgate without a good dip. Don't worry about bringing Tupperware — you probably won't have any leftovers.
Vegan Bacon Loaded Potato Skins
A dietary restriction shouldn't keep you from enjoying yummy food. Enter: vegan potato skins. The cheese is made with cashew cream and the "bacon" is really just shiitake mushrooms.
Refreshing Grapefruit Shandy Cocktail
All you need for this fruit drink is grapefruit soda and wheat beer, and voilà!
Football Field Flatbread
We'll take any excuse to have pizza. This recipe is also totally customizable so you can change up the veggies, nix the cheese, or opt for vegan cream cheese.
Football Ice Cream Sandwiches
There are very few things that can make an ice cream sandwich better. This is one.
Football Jersey Cakes
If you're not able to take a whole cake to your tailgate, try using tiny piping bags to ice a few cupcakes instead.
Avocado Bun Sliders
We'd never pass up an opportunity to add avocado to our meal.
Mini Buffalo Chicken Pizzas
All you need is some chicken and Frank's Red Hot Sauce for these pizzas, taquitos, and sliders.
Tailgate Chipotle Bacon Queso
Oh queso, how we love you.
Fashion & Beauty
Game Day Outfit Ideas
Sport a jersey or go with a more understated outfit (as long as it's in your team colors).
Football Eye Makeup
Your fashion isn't the only way to bring the game into your look. Grab some brown eyeshadow and white liner and go to town!
DIYs
Football Candy Pouches
Pour your favorite candy (we'll take MnM's, please) into these DIY pouches for a handy, festive, and adorable snack. And then check out the other 10 DIYs for more inspo!
Penalty Flag Napkins
These napkins are festive and they won't blow away.
Tailgate Football Treat Cones
This DIY is great for fries, candy, or for ice cream cones.
Football Silverware Caddies
If you've got a more permanent setup for game day like a picnic table or kitchen island, dress up your tableware with these football caddies.
DIY Cornhole
What's a tailgate without some games? This DIY cornhole is a must!
What are you bringing to your tailgate?
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!).