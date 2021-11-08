Give The Gift of Glam With These Must-Have Makeup Gift Sets
The holidays are one of the best times of year to stock up on new makeup releases and tried-and-true beauty favorites, thanks to the influx of holiday makeup sets made for gifting — and receiving. Whether you're shopping for a fellow beauty-lover or putting together your own wishlist, we rounded up the very best releases ahead of this holiday season, from lip kits to mega value sets and more. With more and more brands redefining what glamour and beauty really means, there's something for everyone this year.
Fenty Beauty Exclusive Drop Box ($39)
Almost too good to be true, this limited edition set includes a Fenty favorite for eyes, lips, face, and body, plus a travel-sized mini to take on the go.
Merit Five Minute Morning ($170)
Merit has perfected the five-minute morning routine with their refined product lineup, and this dreamy collection has the entire assortment.
Clinique Black Honey Must Have Makeup Set ($30)
You can finally get your hands on Clinique's viral Black Honey Almost Lipstick with this sweet set of complementary classics.
ILIA After Hours Set ($48)
Clean beauty favorite ILIA will have you glowing for the holidays with this limited edition collection of evening essentials.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On The Go Face Set ($50)
Outfit your lips for the holidays and beyond with this lip kit of Charlotte Tilbury's most popular shade — or splurge on the complete collection of favorites.
Benefit Jingle Brows ($35)
And the award for the cutest holiday kit (unsurprisingly!) goes to Benefit and their cherry bundle of brow saviors.
tarte Best Of Blush Mini Amazonian Clay Cheek Set ($39)
Try out all the new blush application techniques you've learned this year with tarte's holiday supply of cheek colors.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Selena's Faves 4 Piece Mini Set ($30)
Get all of Selena's favorites for your eyes, cheeks, and a signature statement lip in travel-friendly sizes.
Too Faced Stuff My Stocking Sexy Lashes & Plump Lips Set ($32)
These cult classics are a match made in heaven for getting all dolled up during the holidays.
ColourPop Mega Mood Set ($64)
You'll get all the dreamy colors and the brushes you need for experimenting with a new look this season from ColourPop's latest set.
Deborah Lippmann Lip & Nail Duet ($25)
What's more glamorous than matching the exact shades of your lips and nails? This luxe new duet makes it possible.
MAC The Ultimate Trick Mini Lipstick x12 Vault ($75)
MAC, of course, has your holiday lip shades covered with this mega set of colors.
Honest Clean Beauty Starter Kit ($235)
This holiday season, reset your routine with a comprehensive lineup of all your clean beauty needs from Honest.
Em Cosmetics The Venetian Rose Collection ($69)
For an everyday glowy, monochromatic beauty look, Em Cosmetics' new collection in their best-selling shade makes it easy.
Glossier Monochromes + Milky Oil Duo ($30)
A refillable palette to play with and the remover you need to take it all off makes for a genius duo to snag ahead of the holidays.
Bobbi Brown Artist Approved Brush Set ($115)
Don't forget to scoop up a few brushes with all your new makeup, too! This travel set and case is perfect for stashing in your carry-on.
