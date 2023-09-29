vie This Harry Potter AirBnb Is Like Stepping Into The Wizarding World
Did you really grow up on Harry Potter if you didn't search for your own letter to Hogwarts, figure out exactly which Harry Potter house you belong to, and then regularly dress up in your house colors? If you've been dreaming about going into the Wizarding World since you were a kid, look no further than this Harry Potter-themed Airbnb. Nestled in the North Carolina mountains, it's inspired by an iconic scene from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and is an absolutely can't-miss experience!
Where is the Harry Potter tent Airbnb?
This Harry Potter AirBnb is located 10 minutes outside Asheville, North Carolina.
Where were Harry and Hermione camping?
Harry and Hermione go camping in the Forest of Dean, which is located in Gloucestershire, while they're on the run from Snatchers in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. They also set up their tent on the Limestone Pavement at the top of Malham Cove, which is in North Yorkshire.
What is this Harry Potter AirBnb inspired by?
In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry, Hermione, and the Weasleys head to Dartmoor, England to watch the 1994 Quidditch World Cup. The magical campsite is filled with tents that look small on the outside, but as soon as you step inside, they're magically expanded to fit entire families!
Where are the Harry Potter themed airbnbs in North Carolina?
In addition to this Goblet of Fire tent (which is part of the Earth & Sky Dwellings), there's also the Wizards Hollow which is giving me *major* Deathly Hallows vibes. For Lord of the Rings fans, check out this Dragon's Knoll stay!
Image via AirBnb
From the outside, this Harry Potter AirBnb looks like a regular tent, just like the Weasley's tent at the Quidditch World Cup in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, but it's much more than meets the eye. Getting inside the stay is definitely the most fun part because it involves a slide — however there are other (read: easier) ways to get inside if you aren't keen on using a slide multiple times a day.
Image via AirBnb
The stay is meticulously designed to look like the magical tents in the Wizarding World, and features plenty of Easter eggs for the eagle-eyed fan, from House robes to a stuffed Hedwig! Everything inside the Harry Potter AirBnb is very cozy and very lush — and fairly movie accurate, too! The different shades of yellow and cream match the Weasley's tent in the film, and with all the drapery, mirrors, and blankets, you'll feel like you've just stepped in to have dinner with Harry, Ron, and Hermione.
This isn't only a fun stay, and it's also got plenty of useful elements as well. The mountain view is the perfect backdrop for your morning cup of coffee (or pumpkin juice), and the provided toiletries, linens, and dedicated workspace will make you feel right at home. Plus there are board games, as well as Prime Video and Netflix, although you'll probably have to bring your own Wizard chess. The private backyard, fire pit, and outdoor dining area are just the cherry on top.
Image via Clark Wilson/Unsplash
Not only is the AirBnb itself amazing, but it's right near Asheville, North Carolina, which is one of the most beautiful places in the world! (Don't just take my word for it, it also made the list for Travel + Leisure Readers’ 15 Favorite Cities in the United States of 2023). The National Park Service calls the Blue Ridge Parkway America's favorite drive, and since you're only 10 minutes north of downtown Asheville, that means you're a quick drive away from places like the Biltmore, Rhubarb, and even Louise's Kitchen, so you really can't go wrong.
Would you stay in this Harry Potter AirBnb? Check out our email newsletter for more fun travel inspiration!
