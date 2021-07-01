12 Heatwave Hacks to Help You Survive Summer
With summer as hot as ever, we're all looking for ways to cool down. Sure, you've got the essentials: Sweet new swimsuit? Check. Statement sunnies? Check. Flowy breezy summer dress? Check. But when the true dog days hit — you know, the kind that make you want to reverse commando crawl back into your overly air-conditioned bedroom — it's time to break out every trick in the book. Here are 12 ah-mazing summer hacks to help you survive the next heatwave.
1. Find Some Shade
Or make some. When the glaring sun is keeping you from enjoying the outdoors, DIY a simple fabric shade by stringing cable through grommets. (via In Decora)
2. Watermelon Popsicles
These healthy layered ice pops made with watermelon, kiwi and coconut water are just the thing to cool you down. There's a sweet surprise in every bite: The “seeds" are chocolate chips. (via Cooking Classy)
3. Messy Summer Updo
Get that hair off your neck and you'll feel ten times cooler. The best thing about a summer updo is the messier it is, the better it looks. (Brit + Co)
4. DIY Calming Cold Towels
Make like a chic resort and DIY yourself some frosty towels. Freeze a few towels with eucalyptus oil to keep on hand, then run the cloth over your forehead, face and along the back of your neck. Breath in deeply and let the scent of eucalyptus oil refresh your senses. (via Shape)
5. Aloe Vera and Lavender Skin-Soothing DIY
Even though you wear sunscreen, sun exposure can still irritate your skin. These ice balms are made of aloe vera, lavender essential oil and glycerin, so they'll soothe your skin while they cool you down. (via Soap Queen)
6. Homemade Ice Packs
To DIY this super-simple ice pack, it takes just two things you already have in your kitchen — a sponge and a freezer. Bonus: It's the only ice pack that doesn't leak. (via Live Simply)
7. DIY Fruity Ice Cubes
Where's the fun in plain old cubes and water? These gorgeous cubes are refreshing to the eye as well as in the glass. Go savory, sweet or a little mix of both. (Brit + Co)
8. Intex Swim Center Family Lounge Inflatable Pool ($100)
Have you ever looked at a kiddie pool and wished they came in big-people sizes? Good news — they do! It's no surprise that Amazon has 'em, and they're sized *just* right for a patio. This one comes with four built-in seats, so you can invite some friends. Can you say pool par-tay?
9. DIY Sprinkler Car Wash
This tricycle “car wash" is made from sprinkler fittings. The bright-colored sponges, pool noodles and elastic bands make it thrilling and chilling. (via Apartment Therapy)
10. DIY Personal Water Blob
These ginormous water blobs are DIYed using plastic sheeting, an iron and some duct tape. Be sure to make a full set, because when the those temps start to rise, everyone deserves their own. (via Hello, Wonderful)
11. DIY Capri Sun
Back in the day, summer wasn't summer without a Capri Sun sipper to cool you off and quench your thirst. Fast forward to today, and age it up a bit by putting some *adult* drinks in those classic pouches. Just what you need when you're kicking back in your adult-size kiddie pool. Just don't forget to hydrate with plenty of H2O. (Brit + Co)
12. La Croix Mocktails
If you're jonesing for a low-calorie cocktail, add some slices of fresh fruit and ice to a La Croix infused water. You can keep it virgin or add your favorite alcohol — either way, it's a refreshing fix. (Brit + Co)
Are you using these summer hacks to cool down? We've got more — follow us on Pinterest.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
This post has been updated.
- 9 Things You Should NEVER Do After a Workout - Brit + Co ›
- 15 Mule Cocktail Recipes That Will Cool You Down in the Warm ... ›
- 14 Fruity Granitas That Are Sure to Help You Keep Cool This ... ›
- 9 Ways to Stay *Super* Calm During Pregnancy - Brit + Co ›
- 19 Delicious DIY Popsicles to Cool You Down - Brit + Co ›
- Cool Down with 12 Summery Pops and Popsicles - Brit + Co ›