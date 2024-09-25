The #1 Affordable Upgrade To Elevate Your Home, According To Top Designers
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
'Tis finally fall, and a new season is a perfect time to refresh your home with minor upgrades that don't cost a ton of money. We asked top designers what they think are the most affordable ways to upgrade your home. From a fresh coat of paint to new lighting fixtures to no-cost upgrades, here are the cheapest ways to refresh a room without breaking your decor budget.
#1: Paint
Graham & Brown
Whether you refresh a wall, a whole room, or your front door, paint can dramatically transform your space. "Consider painting your baseboards and ceilings to match your wall color for a truly impactful overall effect," says Kirsten Blazek of LA-based design firm 1000xBetter.
UK-based Graham & Brown announced its Color of the Year 2025: Elderton, a neutral toned brown inspired by nature. Looking for more inspiration? These paint colors are expert-loved for creating a warm, happy home!
"Whether you choose a bold, rich shade or a soft neutral, paint can dramatically change the style and mood of a room without needing any major renovations," echoes Amanda Leigh, cofounder of LA-based design firm House of Rolison. "Plus, it's often a DIY project, making it a simple and budget-friendly way to create a big impact."
Christiane Lemieux, founder of modern luxury shop Lemieux et Cie, agrees. "Repainting is an affordable way to transform a room by changing its color palette. It refreshes the walls, updates the look, and can make spaces feel bigger, cozier, or more modern, depending on your choice of color."
#2: Lighting
Lemieux et Cie
Statement lighting can also transform your space, from offering a more impactful design aesthetic to better functionality. "Swapping out old or dated lighting fixtures for more contemporary or statement pieces is a cost-effective way to enhance the overall feel of a room," adds Lemieux. This Cheverny Large Chandelier is a gorgeous way to make a statement in your space.
Design: House of Rolison
Nils Timm
Leigh agrees that lighting often gets overlooked, but it's one of the most effective ways to change the feel of a room. "Cool, harsh lighting can feel sterile, while warm, ambient lighting creates a more welcoming and cozy vibe," says Leigh. "Go for energy-efficient LED bulbs with a color temperature between 2500K and 2700K for that perfect glow."
#3: Wallpaper
Lemieux et Cie
"Wallpaper can transform a space by adding color, texture, and personality to walls, creating a more inviting or sophisticated atmosphere," says Taylor Hahn, cofounder of House of Rolison. "It can make a room feel larger, cozier, or more vibrant, depending on the design." Choose a bold pattern or subtle texture, says Leigh. "We love sourcing unique yet cost effective options on Etsy, and other online retailers."
I love this Painterly Labyrinth Wallpaper from Lemieux et Cie!
#4: Hardware
Design: House of Rolison
Nils Timm
"Replacing cabinet and drawer hardware is a small investment with a big payoff," says Lemieux. Upgrade your hardware on kitchen and bathroom cabinets and drawers for major impact. "This small change can create a cohesive and polished look, transforming even basic furniture or cabinets into something more sophisticated without breaking the bank," says Amr Samaha of Samaha Studio.
#5: Declutter + Organize
You don't always have to spend money on home upgrades to make a beautiful difference. "Tidying up and removing unnecessary items can instantly make a home feel more spacious, clean, and organized," says Lemieux. Fall in love again with the things that bring you joy. "By editing clutter, you create a more serene and functional space without spending any money." Organized areas can also highlight your home's architecture and design features, she says.
#6: Flooring
Design: House of Rolison
Nils Timm
Whether you choose to remove carpet, sand existing floors, or upgrade your flooring, it can instantly enhance the look and feel of your space. "New flooring can define a room’s style while increasing home value," says Hahn. "It doesn’t have to be expensive either! You can score amazing deals on real wood and tile from flooring warehouses, overstock sales in showrooms, or even offer up and Facebook marketplace!" she adds.
#7: Rearrange Furniture
Lemieux et Cie
Before you spend a dime upgrading your space, look around and see how your furniture can function better in a room. "Simply moving your furniture around can dramatically change the flow and perception of a space," says Lemieux. "You can improve the room's functionality, make it feel more open, and even highlight natural lighting. Rearranging is entirely free but can breathe new life into your home."
Subscribe to our newsletter for more home decor inspo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.