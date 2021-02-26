How To Design The Perfect Home Office According To Instagram
Feeling a little ho-hum by your Zoom background these days? You're not alone. A study by Rated People, a marketplace for tradespeople, found that one in four people admit that they're embarrassed by their background during video calls and 38 percent of WFHers say they want to level-up their home office space in 2021. The result of the study revealed the best combo of color schemes, furniture and design based on Instagram's most stylish home offices. Here's the recipe for success.
Calming Scandi style remains the popular choice for home office space: white walls, houseplants and simple, clean furniture. Prefer a little color? Consider this a blank canvas to add your own personal touch.
White walls were the overwhelmingly popular IG trend, providing a clear and professional backdrop for productivity. Grey, green, and blue also made the top five. Accent wall, perhaps?
Wood writing desks with minimal features, like no drawers, won out for the most common desks. Floating shelves provided elegant storage above.
White executive swivel chairs were popular IG features (points for ergonomics!) but stationary chairs, particularly fabric ones, were the most used in the office.
Some offices featured as many as 12 plants (that's commitment!) but the average was two plants in an office space.
Simple fixed-to-wall flat shelves were the storage option of choice. The use of wall art was the most popular design feature (and a great way to add color and texture), ranging from outdoor landscapes to block color geometric prints.
