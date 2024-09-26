Yes, Nicole Kidman Is Making ANOTHER TV Show — And It's Perfect For 'Big Little Lies' Fans
Is anybody in Hollywood busier than Nicole Kidman? The queen of AMC has been feeding us non-stop since Big Little Lies season 2 ended in 2019. The Perfect Couple, A Family Affair, Nine Perfect Strangers, Babygirl— she never stops! Nicole's latest role in Amazon Prime Video's Scarpetta sets her opposite Jamie Lee Curtis for a mystery thriller adventure that might just rival Jamie's Knives Out.
The story, about a medical examiner who returns to her hometown, and a rocky relationship with her sister, feels like Sullivan's Crossing meets Big Little Lies, and I am locked in. Here's everything you need to know about the new series.
Is there a TV series based on Kay Scarpetta?
Amazon
Scarpetta Plot
Yes a TV show based on the Kay Scarpetta books is coming to Amazon! The crime series — which has been greenlit for two seasons — will follow Chief Medical Examiner Kay, played by Nicole Kidman (and reportedly inspired by CME Marcella Farinelli Fierro), who reenters her former position in her Virginia hometown. Not only is she navigating the ins and outs of her work life, but she's also balancing relationships with her sister Dorothy, her coworkers, and all the secrets that come with them.
Where can I watch the show?
Scarpetta Release Date
Scarpetta will stream on Prime Video in the near future. We don't have an official release date yet, so stay tuned!
Is Jamie Lee Curtis going to play Kay Scarpetta?
Kevin Winter/Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Scarpetta Cast
Jamie Lee Curtis will play Kay Scarpetta's sister Dorothy, while Nicole Kidman will play the role of Kay. The fact that the show is tentatively called Scarpetta makes me think the series will focus just as much on Dorothy — and their relationship — as it does on Kay.
Ariana DeBose, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, Rosy McEwen, Jake Cannavale, and Bobby Cannavale have also been cast.
What order do the Kay Scarpetta books go in?
Amazon
There are 28 books in the Kay Scarpetta series so far.
- Postmortem (1990)
- Body of Evidence (1991)
- All That Remains (1992)
- Cruel and Unusual (1993)
- The Body Farm (1994)
- From Potter's Field (1995)
- Cause of Death (1996)
- Unnatural Exposure (1997)
- Point of Origin (1998)
- Black Notice (1999)
- The Last Precinct (2000)
- Blow Fly (2003)
- Trace (2004)
- Predator (2005)
- Book of the Dead (2007)
- Scarpetta (2008)
- The Scarpetta Factor (2009)
- Port Mortuary (2010)
- Red Mist (2011)
- The Bone Bed (2012)
- Dust (2013)
- Flesh and Blood (2014)
- Depraved Heart (2015)
- Chaos (2016)
- Autopsy (2021)
- Livid (2022)
- Unnatural Death (2023)
- Identity Unknown (2024)
What is a Chief Medical Examiner?
A medical examiner investigates unusual or suspicious deaths. They perform post-mortem exams, determine the cause of death, and work with the local police.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!