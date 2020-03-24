7+ Ideas for Celebrating Kid Birthdays in the Age of Social Distancing
As birthday parties get cancelled around the world, parents are getting creative with ways to celebrate their kiddos while sticking to social distancing guidelines. Two Texas moms hosted a drive-around birthday party for their 7YOs, who were supposed to have a joint bday. As they sat in their driveways, rocking tiaras, a parade of cars passed by with celebratory signs and "Happy Birthday!" shout outs.
This inspired us to think of other ways you can celebrate kids' birthdays virtually. Here goes:
Host a Costume Zoom Party: Ask friends and family to dress up for the online occasion and DIY your own! (Here are a few for the whole family: Paw Patrol, Toy Story and Space!) Come up with a theme, make a cake or cupcakes and dig in while surprising your little one with all the funny and familiar faces online (free via Zoom or other meeting platform). Sing Happy Birthday before they blow out the candles!
Twist on the Neighborhood Drive. Ask friends, family, teachers and babysitters to put out balloons, signs, chalkboard art, or flowers on their doorstep for a neighborhood celebration. Then drive your kiddo around to spot the town celebration in honor of them.
Create a Gift Scavenger Hunt. Wrap gifts from friends and family (or buy a few trinkets to support local shops online) and give clues to the birthday kid on where to find them around the house. Make one extra special for a birthday to remember.
Make a Friends Birthday Book. Have your child name three of their favorite things. Ask their friends to draw a picture inspired by those three things and sign their name. The kid or parent writes down the story of their picture and mails or drops it off to you. You staple or tie all the drawings together, make a cover, and you have a bedtime birthday book they'll want you to read again and again.
Have a Family Sprinkler Party. Get everyone under quarantine at home outside in the sunshine with these super fun inflatable sprinklers in honor of the birthday kid. No pool required!
Camp Out With an Outdoor Movie. It's warming up around the country and how fun would it be to camp out in your backyard with a family tent, grilled s'mores and snacks, and their favorite movie? We might do this anyway.;)
Host an Online Karaoke Dance Party. Ask friends and family to join in the fun with a karaoke dance off via Zoom or other meeting platform. Plan songs ahead of time and even head back to tip one for a costume theme!
Have more ideas for celebrating kids' birthday parties while social distancing? Share with us @BritandCo!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.