Here’s How to Bring Out All Your Good Energy Vibes
Holistic health coach and master yoga teacher Koya Webb has made us a believer in the power of breath, listening to our chakras, and even smudging. She's worked with celebrities like Stevie Wonder and P Diddy and is this week's guest on Teach Me Something New!. Brit Morin and Anjelika Temple chat with Webb about understanding our energies to really change and alter the direction of our lives. Read on!
What's Your Love Bank?
"Everyone needs to have a love bank," says Webb. We love this idea. Basically, write down 10 things that bring you joy, and of course that's different for everyone. For Anjelika, it's being in nature with family. For Brit, it's solo time with a bath or book. But the idea is to refer to that list when you're feeling bad or moody or just having an off day. "If you have too many things that pull you out of your love bank, what happens is you're broke, which means you have no energy and you have no zest for life," says Webb. "So it's all about balancing your energy by making positive deposits more than you have negative deposits."
Know Your Chakras
Webb says that finding your chakras, or your body's energy centers, can help you feel more empowered about life because you learn how to balance yourself with nature. "Sometimes we get that gut feeling like, 'Ooh, my stomach is hurting. This is not right. I'm feeling funny. And we don't listen to it. But as soon as we leave that situation, it goes away. Well, those are our chakras, our energy centers at work, speaking to us at all times." Listening to your seven main chakras can help you really navigate negative emotions in a way that heals vs. harms.
Clear Your Space of Negative Energy
Crystals and burning sage or other sacred herbs can help rid your home of toxins and negative energies, says Webb, and we're into it. Anjelika uses sage as a parenting tool, when her daughters are afraid of bears creeping into the house or going through sleep regression. "I love carnelian [stone]," says Webb. "It's all about standing in your power, allowing your intuition to lead you." Not so sure about crystals? Try the plant test at home: Get the same plant at the same time, put a crystal by one. Don't put another crystal by the other, watch them grow differently," says Webb, who notes that crystals can help you relieve anxiety, boost creativity, and heal your heart.
Want to learn more? Webb has great tips about using breath to connect our purpose and lower our stress in this week's Teach Me Something New! podcast. Tune in and let us know what you think with a rating!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
