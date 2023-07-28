19 Low FODMAP Recipes For A Happy Tummy
Organizing ingredients and meal prepping to follow a low FODMAP diet can be challenging, especially if you're new to it or still in the what-can-I-eliminate-to-feel-better phase. Though everyone is different, and different stomachs react, well, differently to certain foods under low FODMAP guidelines, there's a general group of foods allowed that won't feel funky to your tummy.
Eggs, some cheeses, meats, plant-based milk, rice, quinoa, oats, some veggies (eggplant, potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers, and zucchini), and some fruits (grapes, oranges, strawberries, blueberries, and pineapple) are generally low FODMAP-friendly. These 19 low FODMAP recipes are easy, healthy, and great for simply feeling your best!
Remember, if you know a particular ingredient will cause gut issues, aim to swap it for something better – or eliminate it all together.
Gut-Friendly Cacio e Pepe
Get in all the good flavors of cacio e pepe, without feeling...weird after eating it! (via Brit + Co.)
Coconut Lime Rice
Rice is a grain that sticks to the low FODMAP guidelines with ease. Why not zest it up a bit with coconut flakes and lime juice? (via A Virtual Vegan)
Polenta with Mushrooms, Marinara, Fried Eggs + Goat Cheese
This hearty meal is sure to fill you up whenever you indulge in it – it'd be perfect for brunch or dinner, TBH. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Fruit + Nut Chocolate Snacks
Walnuts (the best nut, in our opinion) are great for a low FODMAP snack – when eaten in small amounts. Top some melted dark chocolate squares with them alongside some dried, unsweetened cranberries for a sweet before-bed nibble! (via Hello Little Home)
Roasted Vegetable Salad
With the right portion size, most veggies are safe for low FODMAP friends. This roasted veggie medley can be accompanied by a scoop of quinoa for a truly filling meal! (via Gastroplant)
Crock Pot Cheesy Potatoes
Thank the Lord that cheese isn't off-limits! Smother some cubed potatoes in your favorite kind, and dig right in. (via This Wife Cooks)
Sweet Potato Quinoa Chili
Perfect for frigid fall nights, this savory-sweet chili has just about everything you need to feel satisfied. Make sure to omit the black beans, though, since they're known to cause complications. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Orange Chicken
Chicken is safe for low FODMAP regulations, but don't settle for unflavored chicken strips, nuggets, or breasts. This orange chicken recipe comes in when you're craving takeout but still want the full freedom to know *exactly* what's going in your bowl. (via Woman Scribbles)
Hard Boiled Eggs
Keep some hard boiled eggs handy for topping salads or wraps – you can also totally eat them on their own, we won't judge ;). (via Completely Delicious)
Salmon Caesar Salad Grain Bowl
Grain bowls are the ultimate choice for low FODMAP eaters. They provide a good balance of nutrients without triggering any stomach issues. This one incorporates salmon into a Caesar salad-inspired mix. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Baked Zucchini Oatmeal Cups with Chocolate
Dessert, anyone? These oat-packed cups are great for a sweet treat or for an on-the-go breakfast. (via The First Mess)
Cucumber Salad with Dill
Served either as a fresh side dish or a snack, this cucumber salad will make you feel refreshed with the tastes of dill and spices. Skip the onion for a low FODMAP-friendly recipe. (via The Edgy Veg)
Cast Iron Chicken Breasts
Prep some of these cast iron chicken breasts to enjoy on top of salads or in a power bowl – they'll add a good amount of flavor and protein for sustaining energy! (via Give Recipe)
Quinoa & Turkey Stuffed Mini Peppers
Quinoa + Turkey-Stuffed Mini Peppers
Quinoa and turkey is an iconic combo. They join forces in this recipe, then go right inside some peppers for a great dinner. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Zucchini Chocolate Chip Cookies
We know you can never say "no" to a cookie, and thankfully, these bites are made for anyone in need of a low FODMAP option! Zucchini is the hidden ingredient that will wow you. (via Completely Delicious)
Maple Chipotle Salmon
Maple syrup and spice just make sense. They coat salmon filets in this easy recipe that can be made ahead of time. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad
Gotta get those greens in, you know? This bright salad has nothing to be afraid of, FODMAP-wise. (via Vanilla and Bean)
Avocado Cucumber Salad
This veggie-clad salad is an excellent choice as a side when you're having a dinner party. Low FODMAP or not, your guests won't be able to get enough. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Fluffy Oat Pancakes
With this oat pancakes recipe in your arsenal, you won't ever want to skip breakfast. Berries are berry welcome here! (via Bowl of Delicious)
Sign up for our newsletter to get more healthy recipes delivered right to your inbox!
Header image via The Real Food Dieticians
- 20 Paleo Breakfast Recipes That Aren’t Eggs ›
- 6 Common Things That Are Making You Bloated ›
- 16 Low-Carb and Gluten-Free Stuffed Zucchini Boat Recipes ›
- 13 Quick and Easy Recipes for Your Post-Run Lunch ›
- 13 Make-Ahead Breakfast Recipes to Fuel Your Whole30 Mornings ›
- What’s a Low FODMAP Diet — And Is It Right for You? ›
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.