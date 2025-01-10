11 New Movies Coming In February You Definitely Don't Want To Miss
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Hot cocoa and a fuzzy blanket are the perfect companions for a night in, especially when you're having a winter movie night! The new movies coming in February make for the best Valentine's Day or Galentine's Day plans — even if you'd rather go to a rage room than sit down for a romantic dinner. No matter what your stance on February 14 is (or your relationship status) there's a movie for everyone. And check out the new February TV shows coming your way!
Here are the 11 most-anticipated new movies coming in February 2025.
Kinda Pregnant — On Netflix February 5, 2025
Scott Yamano/Netflix
Lainy's excited for her best friend's pregnancy, but she's also insanely jealous...which leads her to wear a fake bump and convince everyone in her life she's pregnant. That sounds complicated as-is, but things get even crazier when she meets her dream man. Kinda Pregnant already sounds hilarious, but with Amy Schumer and Brianne Howey, I know we're gonna be laughing out loud.
Kinda Pregnant premieres February 5 and stars Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell, Will Forte, Damon Wayans Jr., Brianne Howey, Alex Moffat, Joel David Moore, Lizze Broadway, Urzila Carlson, Francis Benhamou.
Love Hurts — In Theaters February 7, 2025
Allen Fraser/Universal Pictures
Marvin Gable's traded a life of crime for a career as a realtor in Wisconsin. But when his ex-partner Rose ropes him back into the world he's tried so hard to escape, Marvin realizes you can't escape your past. Or your murders brother.
Love Hurts hits theaters February 7 and stars Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, Sean Astin, Mustafa Shakir, Lio Tipton, Rhys Darby, Marshawn Lynch, and André Eriksen.
Heart Eyes — In Theaters February 7, 2025
Spyglass/Sony Pictures Releasing
If you're missing Slasher Summer, you'll definitely want to see this new movie when it premieres on February 7. A murderer who goes by Heart Eyes targets couples every Valentine's Day — and Ally and her date might be next.
Heart Eyes premieres February 7 and stars Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding, Gigi Zumbado, Michaela Watkins, Devon Sawa, and Jordana Brewster.
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy — On Peacock February 13, 2025
Jay Maidment/Universal Pictures
We're finally getting a new Bridget Jones movie, and it's coming oh so soon! Bridget, now a single mom, finds herself drawn to the young and handsome Roxster, but she also can't stop running into Mr. Wallaker. I can't wait to see how this one unfolds.
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy drops on February 13 and stars Renée Zellweger, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall, Emma Thompson, Jim Broadbent, Isla Fisher, and Gemma Jones.
Captain America: Brave New World — In Theaters February 14, 2025
Eli Adé/Marvel Studios/Disney
Marvel fans, we are so back! After a slew of movies and TV shows that contributed to superhero fatigue for all of us, the MCU is getting back to its roots with Captain America: Brave New World. Sam Wilson has taken up the mantle of Captain America but is constantly compared to Steve Rogers — especially when the government finds itself on the brink of a worldwide crisis.
Captain America: Brave New World premieres February 14 and stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Harrison Ford, and Liv Tyler.
Paddington in Peru — In Theaters February 14, 2025
Peter Mountain/StudioCanal/Sony Pictures
Paddington is off on a tropical adventure when his quest to find Aunt Lucy takes him (and the whole family) to the Amazon rain forest. Hopefully he has plenty of marmalade sandwiches!
Paddington in Peru premieres February 14 and stars Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Imelda Staunton, Carla Tous, Ben Whishaw, Olivia Colman, and Madeleine Harris.
The Unbreakable Boy — In Theaters February 21, 2025
Lionsgate
In this new movie, Jacob Laval is a joyful boy with autism and brittle bone disease who makes everything around him more beautiful. This is the perfect encouraging movie to see with the family this winter, but you might want to bring some tissues!
The Unbreakable Boy premieres February 21 and stars Austin LeRette, Meghann Fahy, Zachary Levi, Patricia Heaton, and Gavin Warren.
Cleaner — In Theaters February 21, 2025
Quiver Distribution
When a group of radical activists take over an energy company's gala (and take 300 hostages), their mission takes a turn for the worse when one member takes things to the extreme. Now it's up to a soldier-turned-window cleaner literally hanging out outside the building to save everyone inside.
Cleaners hits theaters February 21 and stars Daisy Ridley, Taz Skylar, and Clive Owen.
Old Guy — In Theaters February 21
The Avenue
An older hitman is not happy about training a younger guy to take his place, but when they learn their employer set them up, they wind up becoming allies instead.
Old Guy premieres February 21 and stars Christoph Waltz, Cooper Hoffman, Lucy Liu, Ryan McParland, Ann Akinjirin, Jason Done, Tony Hirst, Kate Katzman, Conor Mullen, and Rory Mullen.
The Monkey — In Theaters February 21, 2025
Neon
Twins Hal and Bill grew apart after they found an old monkey toy that belonged to their father and people around them started dying. But now that the deaths have begun again, they reunite to protect their loved ones and destroy the monkey once and for all.
The Monkey hits theaters February 21 and stars Osgood Perkins, Theo James, Elijah Wood, James Wan, Tatiana Maslany, Christian Convery, Laura Mennell, and Sarah Levy.
Last Breath — In Theaters February 28, 2025

Focus Features
When diver Chris Lemons becomes untethered 100 meters underwater, Duncon Allcock and David Yuasa have to figure out how to rescue him — if they can even find him. Yep, I'm getting anxious just thinking about this!
Last Breath premieres February 28 and stars stars Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, Finn Cole, Cliff Curtis and Djimon Hounsou.
Which new movie will you be watching this February? Don't forget to catch up on the best January movies too!
