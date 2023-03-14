Hack Your Next Meal With These Simple Noodle Jar Recipes
We’ve been getting tons of recipe inspo from TikTok lately. We’re talking about everything from butter boards to rat snacks, and as much as we enjoy making a beautiful meal, sometimes we need a quick how-to for an easy lunch that’s no-sweat to prep and that we actually want to eat. These noodle jar recipes can be made in a jiffy, especially if you already have mason jars on hand (which, after years of mason jar DIYs, don’t we all?).
Noodle jars are a great chance to experiment and try different kinds of noodles. But perhaps the best part is that the cooking and eating uses the same dish, so it cuts down on cleanup. We see no downsides. Keep reading for delicious noodle jar recipes that the whole family will want to try.
Simple Noodle Jar Recipes For Work And Days Off
Easy Ramen Noodle Salad Recipe
As we move to warmer days, we don’t want all of our lunch recipes to be steaming. A healthy dose of sauce and veggies adds an edge to an otherwise rich recipe. (via The Edgy Veg)
Spiralized Zucchini Caprese Salad in a Jar
If you want a noodle jar but don’t want the actual noodles, swap for zucchini noodles instead. It’s a healthy gluten-free version of a classic dish. (via Live Eat Learn)
Mason Jar Chicken Ramen Recipe
Need some extra protein? Add chicken to your ramen. Alongside mushrooms and other veggies, the broth fills the whole jar with yummy flavor. (via Brit + Co)
Mason Jar Ramen
This recipe is easy, simple, and straightforward, which is exactly what we’re looking for. But don’t let the simplicity fool you — the jar lets all the flavors marinate, giving it tons of flavor. (via Brit + Co)
Mason Jar Instant Noodles
If you let everything sit for a few hours, or even overnight in the fridge, all of the food can soak up every last bit of flavor. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Mason Jar Asian Noodles Soup
This recipe has so many ingredients and potential swaps that it’s easy to customize. Leave out a veggie, add a DIY sauce, or change up your meat until you find something you’re obsessed with. (via Mason Jar Recipe)
Other Mason Jar Recipes
Thai Salad in a Jar
Spring definitely puts us in a salad mood. If you want all the veggies of a noodle jar without any of the actual noodles, make this Thai salad. (via Brit + Co)
No-Bake Mason Jar Cheesecakes
You had us at “no-bake.” Layers of sweets turn this dessert into a party and cookout staple. (via Brit + Co)
Sweet & Tangy Vegan Orange Chicken, Chinese Take-Out Style
Save money on takeout with a vegan orange chicken that’s both sweet and tangy. We’re pretty sure we just found the perfect weekday lunch. (via No Eggs Or Ham)
Mason Jar Lasagna Recipe
Mini lasagnas are the perfect addition to your lunchbox. We love adding some extra layers of cheese to ramp up the gooey goodness. (via Brit + Co)
