Ryan Reynolds Says He Found Out This Blake Lively Shocker Along With The Rest Of Us
Relationships are ever-evolving. (And thank goodness, because otherwise they'd get pretty stagnant). It's incredible to constantly learn new things about the person you love, and that applies to celebrity relationships too! After Blake Lively announced the launch of her new under-$25 haircare brand Blake Brown Beauty (which will be available at Target starting August 4), she explained the name of the company actually comes from her dad.
“I wanted to put my name on the brand because it's something that I hammered, carved, welded, molded, and baked,” she tells Vogue. “It's a version of my name—my dad took my mom's last name—Lively came from my mom and Brown came from my father.”
Needless to say, I was shocked by this revelation. And also really moved by the fact Lively (er, Brown?) wanted to honor her dad that way. Ryan Reynolds chimed into the conversation, joking in an Instagram story that "I just found out her last name is Brown.” I guess there really are always new things you learn about your partner!
“I’m obscenely proud of this woman," Reynolds continues. "She’s been working on @blakebrownbeauty for 7 years. And the result is exactly what you’d expect of a hyper-obsessive, detail addicted, uncompromising quality control genius.”
Lively responded on her own Instagram story, explaining that "He took Lively from my mom & older siblings." Lively's dad was born Ernie Brown, but changed his last name to Lively in 1979 after marrying Blake's mother. "Now that I think about it," she continues, "Ryan Lively has a nice ring to it. Your move, Reynolds."
Blake Brown — the name and the brand — wasn't the only shocker Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had for us over the last few weeks. Reynolds also recently confirmed during the NYC premiere for Deadpool & Wolverine that their fourth child, born in 2023, is named Olin. He later confirmed the toddler is a boy! Lively and Reynolds also have three daughters: James, Inez, and Betty.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!