26 Soft Girl Accessories That Channel The Best Parts Of Girlhood
Soft Girl Season is upon us yet again, and we're taking it as our cue to trade in our leather for something a little lighter. What started as a blink-and-you'll-miss-it TikTok trend (albeit one of our favorites) has evolved into a yearly ritual of celebrating the softest sides of ourselves.
At its core, this ethereal aesthetic is known for romanticizing life, slowing down to enjoy the little things, and embracing all the frills and femininity. Aesthetically, her style is quite literally soft to the touch — so break out all of your velvet, lace, and fur!
In a post-Barbiecore world where Y2K is embraced more than ever, this year's soft girl is making her sweet return with an added infusion of girlhood elements. She's still channeling pastels, hearts, and bows while rediscovering everything we loved while we were young (lockets and butterfly clips, your time has come!).
Everything You Need For Your Soft Girl Era
Aphrodites Doll Gleam Ring
Heart-shaped jewelry never looked so good! This colorful ring is essentially Claire's, but for grown-ups.
Nevermore Peekaboo Bow Tights
Featuring three soft girl staples (bows, pearls and lace!), these cutout tights are the epitome of the aesthetic.
Mooncat Velvet Rose Polish
For more of a DIY approach to your look, pick up a bottle of magnetic polish for the ultimate velvet effect.
Made By Mary Oval Locket Necklace
Whether you're adding photos of your partner or your pet, lockets are the OG way to keep your loved ones close. Choose a classic style for unlimited layering potential!
Room Shop Camelia Ribbon Tie
With this oversized organza rosette, the options are endless: wear it as a choker, headband, and belt, or even tie it around your ponytail.
Baby Gold Heart Hoop Earrings
We love this heart-shaped twist on the classic hoop earring.
Sock Candy Repeat Floral Sock
Wear your sandals year round with an intentional sock choice. We love these ones from LA-based biz Sock Candy, which feature a sweet print, delicate frills, and bows.
PDPAOLA Bond Necklace
This sweet padlock necklace is the perfect for layering piece! Pretty and delicate, without being overpowering. Add a personalized touch with monogram details.
Lele Sadoughi Dusty Rose Headband
We can all agree that Lele Sadoughi is the queen of headbands. Here, she combines velvet, pearls and sweet florals for the dreamiest hair accessory.
Swarovski Teddy Pendant
This teddy bear necklace is almost too cute for words! Lean into the aesthetic by adding a little sparkle to your look.
Dr. Martens Adding Platform Shoes
A little extra height is always a good idea! Embracing the flatform has never been easier than with a pretty lilac shade.
Kitsch Textured Scrunchies Set
Oversized scrunchies are aesthetically pleasing *and* practical. Keep your style in place with a velvet or teddy hair tie.
Ten Wilde Pave Pearl Initial Choker
Pearls are classic femininity at its finest, and we love this choker's personalized and shimmery touch.
Chillhouse Sea Siren Press-On Nails
Get a soft girl manicure in under five minutes! This sea foam press on set gives a part velvet, part glossy finish.
Room Shop Rosette Choker Necklace
The rosette trend is still going strong -- and it's a perfect fit for soft girl season! Choose a moody shade (like this dusty pink) to carry you through winter.
Free People Oversized Bow Choker
While bows are fun, we don't always have the energy to tie them just right. This clip-on bow choker is lazy girl-approved!
Urban Outfitters Lulu Beaded Bow Top
This beaded top is the *perfect* layering piece to make any outfit into a soft girl moment.
Casa Clara Penelope Earring
We love the vintage feel or these oversized heart earrings.
Beaded Pearl Collar
Feeling like your outfit isn't girly enough? This removable pearly collar is here to save the day!
Hat Attack Wool Beret
Bucket hats may be the topper of the year, but the beret is the feminine yet sleek accessory we all need.
Dolls Kill Posh Sensibilities Beret
Feeling a little more adventurous? Add some bows to lighten up last year's black beret — or choose one that's already embellished for you.
Vagabond Ansie Pumps
Mary Janes are the soft girl's shoe of choice. They're a throwback to grade school in all the best ways.
Los Angeles Apparel Lace Ankle Sock
A few lacy layers are all that's needed to dress up your footwear this season.
Local Eclectic Marli Beaded Earrings
We love a beaded accessory moment, and these oversized bow earrings are a soft girl vibe.
Sandy Liang Regalo Socks
If 3-D frills a bit too fussy for everyday life, a printed design works just as well!
Emi Jay Sweetheart Clip
Clipping your hair back has never been so fun! This hair clip is adorned with beaded mini ribbons for some added balletcore vibes.
Which soft girl accessories will you be adding to your winter wardrobe? We'll definitely be grabbing a pair of ruffled socks!!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Mallory is B+C's Social Media Lead, heading up social content strategy and writing about style, travel, and pop culture. In a past life, she led all things digital at L’Oréal, The Infatuation, and Ralph Lauren. Outside of work, she can be found sipping an iced coffee in Central Park, deep in thought about a 90s teen drama (currently Beverly Hills, 90210). You can follow Mallory on Instagram at @malloryinnewyork (and @britandco, while you're at it).