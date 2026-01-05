Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Better-for-you bevs.

11 Low-Sugar Starbucks Drinks That Are Still A Total Treat

Low-Sugar Starbucks Drinks
Starbucks
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJan 05, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio
Starbucks' sugar content can be really shocking depending on what you order. Though many of their drinks come pre-sweetened with sugary syrups, there are actually lots of healthy Starbucks hacks to make your order a bit better for you! For the sake of sipping on more nutritious drinks this season, we’ve rounded up a list of low-sugar Starbucks drinks you can keep in mind for when you want that good coffee fix without all the added stuff. The best part about these low-sugar Starbucks drinks is they still taste amazing and they’re totally customizable. Let’s get into it!

Scroll on to discover 11 delicious low-sugar Starbucks drinks to keep on rotation all year long!

Americano

Starbucks

Americano

0 grams of sugar

This drink will give you a good start to the morning with a dose of espresso and hot water. You can also order it iced, if you prefer.

Macchiato

Starbucks

Macchiato

0 grams of sugar

Macchiatos are mostly made of espresso with a dash of foamy milk. You can customize this drink with any kind of milk Starbucks carries. Almond milk is the lowest-sugar option!

Iced Coffee

Starbucks

Iced Coffee

0 grams of sugar

Starbucks' iced coffee carries notes of milk chocolate and brown sugar, so you can sip your way to a sweeter effect without all the sugar if you simply order it black. You can optionally ask for a splash of milk and some healthier sweeteners like Stevia or Splenda if you prefer to have a creamier drink!

Cold Brew

Starbucks

Cold Brew

0 grams of sugar

Same thing goes for the Starbucks cold brew! It's good on its own, but even better with milk and sweetener. Either way, it's a good low-sugar pick that still delivers energy.

Nitro Cold Brew

Starbucks

Nitro Cold Brew

0 grams of sugar

Nitro cold brew earns a creamy effect without the milk, using nitrogen to infuse the coffee with smooth texture instead. It's super yummy and rid of extra sugar!

Iced Black Tea

Starbucks

Iced Black Tea

0 grams of sugar

This iced tea is shaken to make things extra cold. It's the perfect light pick-me-up, especially for hot summer days.

Iced Green Tea

Starbucks

Iced Green Tea

0 grams of sugar

Starbucks also offers iced green tea, and it's delicious. It's spotted with notes of mint, lemongrass, and lemon verbena that taste really great even without sweetener.

Iced Passion Tango Tea

Starbucks

Iced Passion Tango Tea

0 grams of sugar

Their final iced tea option, the Iced Passion Tango Tea, tastes subtly like a blend of hibiscus, lemongrass, and apple. This is the ultimate mid-workday order!

\u200bStarbucks Chai Tea

Starbucks

Chai Tea

0g sugar

As far as hot teas go, Starbucks has a lot to choose from that all have 0 grams of sugar, but the best-tasting one is the Chai Tea. Add a splash of almond milk and some cinnamon to enhance the drinking experience without added sugar!

\u200bStarbucks Iced Flat White

Starbucks

Iced Flat White

8 grams of sugar

Similar to a latte, flat whites have a good amount of milk. They're crafted with slow-pulled espresso shots for added flavor and whole milk to balance the coffee notes. A grande size has only 8 grams of sugar and 110 calories. You can also order this bev hot!

\u200bStarbucks Almond Milk Latte

Starbucks

Almond Milk Latte

5 to 10 grams of sugar

While lattes are mostly milk, you can ask for one made with almond milk, which offers the lowest dose of sugar of all the milks Starbucks has. In a grande size, almond milk adds only 4 grams of sugar, making this an excellent low-sugar Starbucks drink. Going with no syrup means no extra sugar, either.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more fast food menu hacks + Starbucks news!

This post has been updated.

starbuckslow sugarstarbucks hacksdrinkscoffeefood news
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

Luxury ​Costco Skincare January 2026
Skincare

9 Luxe Skincare Finds You’re Probably Missing At Costco

January Horoscopes 2026
Horoscopes

Your "Lucky" January Horoscopes Are Officially In!

HBO Max Shows Movies January 2026
TV

The Best HBO Max Shows & Movies To Watch This January

Couple on bed, man with laptop and headphones, woman holding papers and smiling at him.
Homepage featured

The 3-6-9 Dating Rule: How To Know If Your Relationship Will Last

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit