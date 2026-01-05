11 Low-Sugar Starbucks Drinks That Are Still A Total Treat

Scroll on to discover 11 delicious low-sugar Starbucks drinks to keep on rotation all year long!

Starbucks' sugar content can be really shocking depending on what you order. Though many of their drinks come pre-sweetened with sugary syrups, there are actually lots of healthy Starbucks hacks to make your order a bit better for you! For the sake of sipping on more nutritious drinks this season, we’ve rounded up a list of low-sugar Starbucks drinks you can keep in mind for when you want that good coffee fix without all the added stuff. The best part about these low-sugar Starbucks drinks is they still taste amazing and they’re totally customizable. Let’s get into it!

Starbucks Americano 0 grams of sugar This drink will give you a good start to the morning with a dose of espresso and hot water. You can also order it iced, if you prefer.

Starbucks Macchiato 0 grams of sugar 0 grams of sugar Macchiatos are mostly made of espresso with a dash of foamy milk. You can customize this drink with any kind of milk Starbucks carries. Almond milk is the lowest-sugar option!

Starbucks Iced Coffee 0 grams of sugar Starbucks' iced coffee carries notes of milk chocolate and brown sugar, so you can sip your way to a sweeter effect without all the sugar if you simply order it black. You can optionally ask for a splash of milk and some healthier sweeteners like Stevia or Splenda if you prefer to have a creamier drink!

Starbucks Cold Brew 0 grams of sugar Same thing goes for the Starbucks cold brew! It's good on its own, but even better with milk and sweetener. Either way, it's a good low-sugar pick that still delivers energy.

Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew 0 grams of sugar Nitro cold brew earns a creamy effect without the milk, using nitrogen to infuse the coffee with smooth texture instead. It's super yummy and rid of extra sugar!

Starbucks Iced Black Tea 0 grams of sugar This iced tea is shaken to make things extra cold. It's the perfect light pick-me-up, especially for hot summer days.

Starbucks Iced Green Tea 0 grams of sugar Starbucks also offers iced green tea, and it's delicious. It's spotted with notes of mint, lemongrass, and lemon verbena that taste really great even without sweetener.

Starbucks Iced Passion Tango Tea 0 grams of sugar Their final iced tea option, the Iced Passion Tango Tea, tastes subtly like a blend of hibiscus, lemongrass, and apple. This is the ultimate mid-workday order!

Starbucks Chai Tea 0g sugar As far as hot teas go, Starbucks has a lot to choose from that all have 0 grams of sugar, but the best-tasting one is the Chai Tea. Add a splash of almond milk and some cinnamon to enhance the drinking experience without added sugar!

Starbucks Iced Flat White 8 grams of sugar Similar to a latte, flat whites have a good amount of milk. They're crafted with slow-pulled espresso shots for added flavor and whole milk to balance the coffee notes. A grande size has only 8 grams of sugar and 110 calories. You can also order this bev hot!

Starbucks Almond Milk Latte 5 to 10 grams of sugar While lattes are mostly milk, you can ask for one made with almond milk, which offers the lowest dose of sugar of all the milks Starbucks has. In a grande size, almond milk adds only 4 grams of sugar, making this an excellent low-sugar Starbucks drink. Going with no syrup means no extra sugar, either.

