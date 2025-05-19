This is gonna be good.
The Starbucks Summer Menu Drops Tomorrow, And It Brings Back A “Very Divisive” Menu Item
Starbucks fans, the Starbucks summer menu for 2025 is coming way sooner than you think! Launching Tuesday, May 20, the coffee chain gave us a sneak peek at their next seasonal lineup, and it looks stacked.
Scroll on to see everything coming to the Starbucks summer menu starting May 20!
Meet The Starbucks Summer Menu For 2025
Starbucks
Here's the full lineup for this year's Starbucks summer menu:
- NEW! Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
- Summer-Berry Refreshers (Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher and Summer Skies Drink to return)
- NEW! Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop
Starbucks
NEW! Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
Yummm. Inspired by horchata, this new shaken espresso flavor from Starbucks has notes of cinnamon and coconut, both of which pair really well for a light and refreshing sip – much needed in the summer! Per some Starbucks employees on Reddit, it looks like it'll be crafted using an all-new horchata syrup, too. 👀
Starbucks
Summer-Berry Refreshers
That's right: Starbucks' boba drinks are officially coming back! The chain's blue-tinted Summer-Berry Refreshers come with a serving of raspberry-flavored popping boba to elicit summertime fun. The boba pearls were very divisive among baristas and customers when they first hit menus in 2024.
Last year, this lineup of Refreshers came in three variations: the Summer-Berry Refresher, the Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher, and the Summer Skies Drink (mixed with coconut milk). The last two will definitely be returning to the summer menu for 2025! After a taste test from last year's launch, the Summer Skies ended up being our favorite.
Starbucks
NEW! Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop
Lastly, Starbucks is introducing a brand-new cake pop flavor for summertime: Strawberries & Cream! Some Starbucks employees on Reddit noted that it'll include a strawberry cake base with buttercream, which sounds so yummy. This new bite will join the existing cake pop trio of Birthday Cake (pictured above), Chocolate, and Cookies & Cream.
