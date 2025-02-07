OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

No one knows if they're friends anymore.

Yikes, Taylor Swift "Feels Used" By Blake Lively In Justin Baldoni Legal Battle

taylor swift blake lively feud rumors
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
After reports started circulating that Taylor Swift was distancing herself from Blake Lively amid the It Ends With Us drama (namely Blake calling in Taylor as backup in a meeting with Justin Baldoni, and then referring to the singer as one of her "dragons" in a text), sources promised things were good as gold between the two famous BFFs. But new reports are suggesting Taylor "feels used" by Blake (and her cringy Game of Thrones text).

Here's the latest update on the Taylor Swift and Blake Lively feud rumors.

Taylor Swift reportedly "feels used" by Blake Lively.

A source told Page Six that Tay “can’t help but feel used” by Blake Lively as her legal battle with Justin Baldoni rages on, and that she “doesn’t appreciate being referred to as one of Blake’s dragons.”

"If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons," Blake allegedly said in a text message to Justin after their meeting with Taylor and Ryan Reynolds. "For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. you will too, I can promise you."

TMZ reports that Taylor had no idea Justin would even be there, and didn't appreciate feeling weaponized. "It's weird to say that about a friend," an insider says of the text. And apparently, things are feeling strained. All in all, with somewhat conflicting reports, no one really knows how things stand between Blake and Taylor at the moment. But this alleged tension could impact who Taylor Swift brings with her to the Super Bowl.

And apparently, Blake might not get a Super Bowl invite this year.

taylor swift blake lively super bowl 2025

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Rumors were circulating that Blake already had an invite to the Big Game, but a source tells Daily Mailthat "Blake is not attending the Super Bowl with her. Blake has not left the house since this started practically. Taylor wants nothing to do with this trial and court case."

Another source told the US Sun that "Taylor would like to have some of her close friends and family all together and be there to show love and support her man" at the Super Bowl, but only time will tell who will spend the evening with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

And even if Taylor doesn't want anything to do with the legal battle, Justin Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freeman has already said there's a possibility she could be deposed for their March 2026 trial. "I don’t know that we’re going to depose Taylor Swift. I think that that’s going to be probably a game time decision. I don’t know that that decision has been made,” he said on TMZ's Two Angry Men podcast. “But, I can tell you this, anyone that reasonably has information that can provide evidence in this case is going to be deposed.”

Oy. Stay tuned for the latest update on Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's celebrity friendship.

If you're totally confused by this whole Justin Baldoni & Blake Lively legal battle, here's A Definitive Timeline Of Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's It Ends With Us Feud to help you straighten things out.

