Dig Into These Creamy Thai Coconut Lime Chicken Bowls This Summer
Traveling can inspire your creativity and your taste buds with unique flavors to add to your regular meal rotation. This summer, we’re taking inspiration from around the world with Just Bare® Chicken, which never uses antibiotics, added hormones or steroids, or added preservatives – just delicious protein for all your summer grilling recipes.*
These delicious Creamy Thai Coconut Lime Chicken Bowls featuring Just Bare® Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast Tenderloins are the perfect addition to your next summer BBQ. They’re made with grilled coconut and lime-marinated chicken with mango, cabbage, carrot, peanuts and a peanut sauce served over farro for a nutritious twist. They are SO good that kids and adults will eat them up!
Ready to dig into this flavorful coconut-and-lime grilled chicken combo?
Here’s the recipe!
Creamy Thai Coconut Lime Chicken Bowls featuring Just Bare® Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast Tenderloins
Serves 4
- 1 can full-fat coconut milk
- 2 limes, zested and juiced
- 1 tablespoon mild curry powder
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 2 teaspoons fresh ginger, finely grated
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 1/2 tablespoons Gojuchang or other favorite hot sauce
- 3/4 teaspoons salt
- Chicken, rinsed and dried
- Salt and pepper
- 2 cups farro, cooked (cook it just like pasta and remove al dente!)
- 1 bell pepper, cored, seeded and chopped
- 2 large carrots, peeled and julienned
- 1/4 red cabbage, sliced
- 1 mango, cubed
- 1/3 cup cashews or peanuts, chopped
- Handful of cilantro, chopped,
- Hot sauce, for serving
Directions:
1. Combine coconut milk, lime zest and juice, curry powder, paprika, ginger, garlic, hot sauce and salt in a shallow covered dish or resealable bag and add chicken. Refrigerate for a few hours and up to overnight.
2. Turn the gas grill to high, cover, and heat the grill until hot, about 15 minutes. Clean and oil cooking grate.
3. Remove chicken from marinade, (reserve the marinade) and season chicken with salt and pepper. Place chicken tenders on grill, cover and cook until well browned, 3-4 minutes. Flip and continue to cook until well browned on the second side and chicken registers 160 degrees, 2-3 more minutes. Transfer grilled chicken tenders to platter, cover and rest for 5 minutes.
4. While the chicken is resting, heat marinade in a small saucepan over low until thickened, about 5 minutes.
5. To assemble bowls, equally divide the farro into four bowls, top with bell pepper, carrots, cabbage & mango. Add sliced chicken, drizzle thickened sauce over chicken, and top with nuts and cilantro. Serve with hot sauce.
Try our complete Taste To Escape series this summer with Just Bare® Chicken, including Hawaiian Grilled Chicken Sandwiches With Pineapple featuring Just Bare® Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast Fillets and The Best Mexican Grilled Chicken Street Tacos With Peach Salsa featuring Just Bare® Hand-Trimmed Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs. They’re delicious, nutritious, and the perfect combinations for summer grilling success!
*Chicken used is raised with no antibiotics ever. **Federal regulations prohibit the use of hormones or steroids in poultry.
Recipe development and photography by Nicole Hill Gerulat
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.