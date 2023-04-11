"The Marvels" Trailer Is Bold, Inspiring, And Will Keep You On Your Toes
If you loved the technicolor experience of Ms. Marvel and walked away from WandaVision and Captain Marvel ready to conquer the world, then you have to check out the trailer for the MCU's latest flick, The Marvels. The film brings together Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) for what we can already tell will be a heartfelt and inspiring movie. In honor of the trailer drop on April 11, here's everything we know about the movie.
Watch The Teaser For Marvel Studios’ "The Marvels"
What is the plot for The Marvels?
In The Marvels, Carol Danvers finally has her identity back from the alien Kree, and finds herself suffering the consequences of a destabilized universe. When her powers get tangled up with Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau's, the trio must figure out how to save the universe.
Who are The Marvels?
The three leads of the film are Carol Danvers (played by Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).
Who else is involved?
The Marvels also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo-joon. It's directed by Nia DaCosta, produced by Kevin Feige, and features Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins as executive producers. Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells are behind the script.
When is The Marvels coming out?
"The Marvels" poster
Image via Walt Disney Studios/Marvel Studios
The Marvels will be released on November 10, 2023.
Where can I watch The Marvels?
You'll be able to see the movie in theaters.
Why are they called The Marvels?
Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in "The Marvels"
Image via Walt Disney Studios/Marvel Studios
The Marvels isn't only referring to this superpowered trio, although it does hint at the three women working as a team, no matter what Monica and Carol say in the trailer. But it's actually a blanket term for any character with powers inside the Marvel Universe.
Image via Walt Disney Studios/Marvel Studios
