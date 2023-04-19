How To Hack Ana de Armas' Limited-Edition Ben & Jerry's Flavor
Before you get too excited — no, there's not a new Ana de Armas x Ben & Jerry's flavor coming to stores (*sigh*). The limited-edition ice cream in question was featured on the The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on April 19. After de Armas (whose filmGhosted hits Apple TV+ on April 21) revealed her obsession with The Tonight Dough ice cream flavor in January, Ben and Jerry themselves turned her dream into a reality, like the icons they are. While you might not be able to grab a carton for yourself (it appears that the batch Fallon gives her onscreen is the only one), it is very simple to make for yourself!
After Jimmy Fallon and Ana de Armas chatted about her new role in Ghosted, where she's reunited with Captain America star (and de Armas' Knives Out co-star), Chris Evans, Fallon surprises her with a pint of the "Ana de ArMAS Leche." de Armas is so excited when she sees the pint that she starts laughing and jumps out of her seat to give Jimmy a hug, and honestly, we'd do the exact same!
This new ice cream features caramel and chocolate ice creams with chocolate cookie swirl, chocolate chip cookie dough and peanut butter cookie dough gobs, and sweetened condensed milk.
The only difference between this personalized flavor and the original The Tonight Dough is the sweetened condensed milk, which you can buy on Amazon! Just drizzle a bit over your ice cream, or try your hand at making your own ice cream and mix the sweetened condensed milk right into the recipe.
If you're feeling more adventurous, this banana, chocolate, and peanut butter dairy-free treat definitely makes us scream for ice cream. And whip up some homemade hot fudge, DIY cookie dough bites, and ice cream sundae Oreo cookie cups for a dessert that everyone will be talking about.
