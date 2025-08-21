We're over halfway through The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (the finale is coming September 17, mark your calendars!!). With the tension mounting and Jenny Han talking about potential spinoffs, you might be wondering: Is there going to be a season 4 of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Keep reading for what we know about the future of your favorite summer romance show.

Is there going to be a season 4 of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

No, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is going to be the last installment of the hit Prime Video show. The streamer announced that season 3 would be the final season in March 2025, and all the plot details, arcs, and even the episode titles have been kept under lock and key since then.

"I get asked about it a lot," Jenny Han told Brit + Co of whether we'll see these characters again. "And I just say like, no, there's no plans for a spinoff or anything at the moment. I think if the right idea came along and everything aligned, then I'll be so excited to return to the world and yeah, it'd be great."