20 Super Simple 3-Ingredient Recipes
You know how it goes; you're sitting around scrolling through Pinterest, and you see a recipe that looks so delicious you just have to make it for dinner tonight. Just when you've built up anticipation, you come the long list of ingredients and immediately become disinterested. It happens to the best of us, but that doesn't mean you'll never find an easy weeknight dinner to cook.
Your pantry is probably stocked with the basics like olive oil, garlic and salt + pepper, so you're halfway there! With these simple 3-ingredient recipes, you'll be cooking and eating in no time!
Mini Strawberry Pies
Everything is better when it's bite sized. These pies are no exception. Bring them to brunchor your BFF's bridal shower. Whatever the occasion, people will think you spent all day in the kitchen and won't believe this is a 3-ingredient recipe.(via Brit + Co)
Pineapple Skewers
The perfect combination of savory and sweet, pineapple and chicken skewers are an easy way to serve up big flavor. In the off-chance you don't eat them all at once, they make a great second day lunch served over rice. (via Brit + Co)
Cheesy Monkey Bread
A recipe made up entirely of cheese, bread and butter? There is no way this could go wrong! (via Brit + Co)
French Market Chicken With Herbed Potatoes
The only thing simple about this recipe is the ingredients. Impress your friends with a whole roast chicken on a bed of crispy red potatoes and fresh herbs. Bon appetit! (via Refinery29)
Root Beer Pulled Pork
Barbecue sauce is a summertime necessity. The next time you get a hankering for that sweet smokey flavor, try these pulled pork sandwiches. They’re sure to have you coming back for seconds! (via The Girl Who Ate Everything)
Potato Gnocchi Pasta
Transform ordinary kitchen staples like potatoes, eggs and flour into light and fluffy gnocchi. Grab that half used jar of pasta sauce that's been hanging out in the back of the fridge and you've got a meal just asking to be devoured. (via Eugenie Kitchen)
Veggie Burger
Craving a burger but not the beef? Blend together tempeh, egg and harissa (a red chili paste), and you’ll get a veggie burger that is not only filling and but also packed with flavor and protein. (via Earthy Feast)
Sweet and Sour Meatballs
Don't know what to bring to the next potluck? These meatballs are a real crowd pleaser, and since you're making them in the crockpot, you won't have to rush at the last minute. They'll be ready when you are. (via Frugal Fanatic)
Avocado Chicken Salad
Dress up leftover chicken with avocado, cilantro and salt and pepper and make something you won't mind eating two days in a row. Enjoy it on a bun or as a filling for lettuce wraps! (via Hip 2 Save)
Chili
Sometimes you just need a good hearty meal but don't have time to stand around a simmering pot all day. Now you can have the best of both worlds. This chili is great on its own but would also be a good way to use up any leftover veggies hanging out in your crisper. (via I Heart Naptime)
Watermelon Granita
Kick back and cool down with a bite of this easy to make granita. The prep work takes a little patience but is worth it. Save the watermelon rind and repurpose as a serving bowl for a fancy display. (via The Kitchn)
Apple Juice Chicken
This recipe may have been created by accident but our love was meant to be. Coated in a sauce of reduced applejuice, it is one dish you'll never pass up. (via Oatmeal With a Fork)
Peanut Butter Cookies
We all have days where the only cure is a sweet treat. Use up that half empty jar of peanut butter in your cabinet and make something worth sharing on Instagram. #yum! (via Barefeet in the Kitchen)
Homemade Butterfingers
No more late-night trips to the store to satisfy your sweet tooth, now you can give in to the urge with this no-bake recipe. (via Bless This Mess)
Summertime Salsa
Salsa is good on just about everything and can add a punch to even the blandest meals, so it’s important to have a go-to recipe. This one is foolproof! (via South County AZ)
Hummus
A perfect spread for sandwiches or dip for pita chips, hummus is a healthyand versatile condiment or snack to have in your kitchen. Make a big batch and it will stay good for at least a week… if it lasts that long! (via The Space Between)
Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin-spice season is quickly approaching but with this easy recipe you can get your fix any day of the year. It’s so good you might even be tempted to share. Please? (via Bower Power)
Garlic Cheddar Biscuits
Biscuits are a great companion to any meal, from soup to salad, and since these are so easy to make you’ll be able to whip up a batch in a snap. (via Two Twenty One)
Gin Tarragon Cocktail
Everyone should have a simple, but impressive cocktail recipe in their arsenal. Whether you’re hosting a backyard dinner party or just getting together with the girls, this is one drink that is always on the VIP list. (via Freutcake)
Sweet and Sticky 3 Ingredient Apricot Chicken (with Cauliflower Rice)
Just looking at this meal makes it hard to believe it's one of the 3-ingredient recipes you're thinking about adding to your weekly roster. But — kid you not — you only need a jar one apricot preserves, Russian dressing, and the skin from chicken thighs. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Which 3-ingredient recipes are you going to try this weekend?
Lead image via Half Baked Harvest
