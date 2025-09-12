13 “Epic” Non-Pumpkin Trader Joe’s Items You Can’t Miss This Fall

Though pumpkin spice snacks tend to steal the show every fall, I'm all for advocating for the less-hyped staple flavors that make the season what it is. Some of my top favorite autumnal treats feature notes of apple and maple syrup, and Trader Joe’s has so many delicious options that aren’t centered around the more-popular pumpkin. As a purveyor of decadent desserts and cozy comfort foods , TJ’s has truly nailed down the non-pumpkin little treat game.

Ahead, 13 non-pumpkin grocery finds you should definitely check out at Trader Joe’s this year!

Trader Joe's Salted Maple Ice Cream Maple is great as a standalone flavor, but it becomes even better with a pinch of salt. The geniuses behind this new Trader Joe's ice cream obviously know the sheer magic of the combo and decided to deliver it just in time for fall.

Trader Joe's Teeny Tiny Apple Pies These Teeny Tiny Apple Pies are a great grab if you don't particularly like to share your dessert. Each one is the perfect single serving. I highly recommend trying one heated up slightly alongside a fresh scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Trader Joe's Fall Leaf Corn Tortilla Chips

These chips are just downright fun because they're shaped like fall leaves. From homemade queso to store-bought dips, they make a fun, festive, and easy pairing.

Trader Joe's Maple Leaf Ice Cream Sandwiches Trader Joe's shoppers are going crazy for these maple-flavored ice cream sandwiches right now. And rightfully so – they're perfectly sweet and maple-y, ideal for celebrating the season.

Trader Joe's Maple & Sea Salt Kettle Corn Looking for a dependable fall munchie? This semi-sweet kettle corn will be on constant rotation after you try it once.

Trader Joe's Butternut Squash Risotto Trader Joe's non-pumpkin offerings go beyond just sweet treats and snacks. Case in point is this heat-and-eat risotto packed with butternut squash that's equal parts comforting and filling.

Trader Joe's Salted Maple Cold Foam Creamer Your morning coffee will taste straight from the cafe with this cold foam creamer. Plus, it supplies a nice alternative for the expected pumpkin spice latte with some sweet maple.

Trader Joe's Organic Maple Butter Speaking of lattes, this maple butter makes an excellent addition to any homemade drink. I tried it with espresso and almond milk over ice and it was exquisite!

Trader Joe's Cinnamon Roll Blondie Bar Baking Mix Trader Joe's has a multitude of baking mixes, and this one that hits shelves every fall simply doesn't disappoint. It's inspired by sweet cinnamon rolls, so you could totally enjoy it for breakfast as well as dessert.

Trader Joe's Honeycrisp Apple Granola I'm so stoked for this new Trader Joe's granola! It's going to taste immaculate in a Greek yogurt bowl paired with chopped apples. It's immediately going on the list.

Trader Joe's Mini Maple Flavored Marshmallows

Trader Joe's Butter With Brown Sugar & Maple Syrup Infused with brown butter and maple syrup, this limited-edition butter is practically begging for a place in your fall baking recipes this year.

Trader Joe's Maple Brown Butter Almonds Trader Joe's notes that these brown nutter and maple almonds taste like pancakes. Suddenly, I'm sold, and suddenly, I need four bags.

