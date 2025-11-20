10 New Trader Joe’s Items To Try In November (Before They’re Gone)

You read that right – there's even more newness on Trader Joe's shelves right now. After dropping a ton of festive finds earlier this month, the grocer is back at it again with everything from sweet pastries to luxurious gift sets. We've got our eye on the all-new Panettone Gelato-Style Frozen Dessert and the Peppermint Brookies everyone seems to be raving about, but there's truly so much more to indulge in.

Though we could relish in the greatness of all the new goodies forever, we know they won't stick around for long since Trader Joe's loves a limited-time product. In case you haven't witnessed the best Trader Joe's new items of November quite yet, now's your time to dig in to the lineup and try everything before they disappear from stores. And don't worry about your wallet – these 10 finds start at a mere $3.

Trader Joe's Panettone & Chocolate Gelato Style Frozen Dessert This new frozen dessert from Trader Joe's is like if you threw pieces of traditional panettone bread into a gelato-style treat. Complete with bread bits, candied citrus peel, and a generous dark chocolate swirl, anyone who adores an ice-cold scoop will want to try this $4.49 pint ASAP.

Trader Joe's Gingerbread Ice Cream Sandwiches Cold weather doesn't mean you can't enjoy frozen treats, and we stand by that. These tiny gingerbread ice cream sandwiches are completely convincing us that our freezer actually needs more desserts in it. The 4-count box features sammies formed with two delicious gingerbread cookies and real vanilla bean ice cream to add depth to the flavor. They'll only be around at TJ's for a limited time for $3.99.

Trader Joe's Kouign Amann Trader Joe's 'thaw, proof, bake' frozen pastry game is just too good. Joining the lineup for a limited time in November is this 4-pack of kouign amann. They're made with thin layers of laminated dough like a croissant, but differ slightly in shape. Each bite is buttery and sugary, just like a pastry should be. If you're a croissant fanatic, these are definitely worth trying. Find the box for $5.49 this season before they're gone.

Trader Joe's Pasta Festiva These red and green ravioli pockets are filled with ricotta and pesto for a flavorful (and super festive) meal. All you need is three to four minutes to boil 'em up, then you can top them with whatever you want. We'd use a simple garlic butter sauce so the colors stay true. This new item is also a limited-time find, shoppable for $3.99 while supplies last.

Trader Joe's Peppermint Brookie Yes. Yes, yes, yes! Just yes. We didn't think it was possible for Trader Joe's ever-so rich Brookies to get better, but somehow, they did. The new seasonal treatment for this sweet treat involves peppermint-flavored sugar cookie batter and white peppermint chips so you can really lean into the season. This limited-time item is in stores now for $4.99.

Trader Joe's A Trio Of Glazes Filled with bougie flavors like fig, orange, and pomegranate, this trio of balsamic glazes would make a perfect gift for the foodie in your life. They can easily drizzle 'em on everything from appetizers to main courses for added fancy flair. Our stomach is already grumbling at all of the possibilites. Find it for a limited time at TJ's now!

Trader Joe's Rice Pudding Rice pudding is a typical (but so underrated) Christmas treat, and we're so glad to see we can finally shop it at Trader Joe's after all these years. You'll get four cups of this delicious, vanilla-flavored sweet to enjoy for just $2.99.

Trader Joe's Assorted Mini Éclairs This $5.99 box of éclairs comes with six icing-covered cookies in flavors like vanilla, coffee, raspberry, dark chocolate, lemon, and salted caramel for supreme snacking. Think of it as a fun sampler! You can track it down in Trader Joe's frozen aisles for a limited time. All the éclairs require is at least six hours of thaw time before you dig in.

Trader Joe's Chocolate Mascarpone A bit denser and richer than you typical chocolate mousse, this all-new spreadable mascarpone cheese ($3.99) from Trader Joe's is a must-try for putting on toasts, crepes, fruit, and more. TJ's website listing notes it'll be available through the end of 2025, so make sure to try it before the new year rolls around!

Trader Joe's Marine Radiance Set This new $12.99 skincare set incudes a body oil, dry brush, and body scrub to buff away any dry, dead skin before providing rich hydration to aid in a good glow. Some shoppers have even compared it to Osea's body products because the oil and scrub are formulated with similar ingredients like seaweed, sea fennel, and marine algae extracts. It'd make the ultimate self-care gift this season!

