OMG, Trader Joe’s Just Added One Of Their Best Desserts In A New Flavor

Trader Joe’s fans will already know just how magical their Mini Sheet Cakes are. From vanilla and dark chocolate to newer flavor additions like yellowand lemon, one more stunning option just joined the lineup. That’s right – Trader Joe’s Strawberry Mini Sheet Cake is officially here! If it’s anything like the other options, it’s going to be perfectly moist and topped with the most delicious icing around. Plus, the strawberry element just seems so perfect for summer!

Read on to discover more about Trader Joe’s brand-new Strawberry Mini Sheet Cake flavor!

Trader Joe's Trader Joe’s Strawberry Mini Sheet Cake boasts a cake base that’s infused with strawberry preserves, which not only lend it an ahh-mazing berry flavor, but a cute pink-ish color. It’s also smothered in some cream cheese frosting prepped with a bit of strawberry purée, upping the flavor factor even more! Though it already sounds wonderful on its own, we’re itching to add some berries on top, shaved dark chocolate, or even a dusting of matcha powder!

Trader Joe's After the news that Trader Joe’s Strawberry Mini Sheet Cake was coming to stores hit Reddit, shoppers went absolutely crazy for the new find. Knowing that TJ’s Mini Sheet Cakes have somewhat of a cult following, it’s no surprise that the latest addition sparked excitement! “I’m going to TJs today. I love the vanilla mini sheet,” one person commented. “Can’t wait to try this one.” “Omg I have to get this even though I shouldn’t,” another person said. “The lemon one was so delish, I will HAVE to try this one,” one more Redditor wrote.

Trader Joe's And although spirits are certainly high about Trader Joe’s new Strawberry Mini Sheet Cake, some more shoppers were cursing the grocer for putting out yet another addicting dessert. “Oh no, I’m gonna have to eat a whole sheet cake again,” one Redditor said. “I always have a fork in my car because I taste their sheet cake in the parking lot,” another wrote. “Spoiler alert: it never reaches my house.” “It feels like TJ’s is on a personal mission to make sure I don’t lose weight,” one more person noted. Trader Joe’s Strawberry Mini Sheet Cake costs just $6 for six servings and is perfect for bringing to summer potlucks, picnics, or just snacking on at home! The strawberry flavor sounds like it’s going to be a massive hit around here, especially if you pair it with some fun toppings like candies, sprinkles, or drizzles of lemon curd or chocolate syrup. Yum!

