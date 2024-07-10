Daisy Edgar-Jones Says Glen Powell Is "The Best Scene Partner" In 'Twisters'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I'm all here for reboot, sequels, and spinoffs, and there are plenty to pick from. New iterations of both The Office and Harry Potter are on their way, and this summer, we're getting a brand new follow-up to 1996's iconic movie Twister. But instead of Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes, and Philip Seymour Hoffman this year's summer movie stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Brandon Perea, and Anthony Ramos. Here's everything you need to know about Twisters!
Are the Twisters cast friends?
Yes, the cast of Twisters are friends! Daisy Edgar-Jones recently told Variety how much she loved working with Glen Powell. "Glen, genuinely, is one of the most hardworking people I have ever met," she says. "I remember going into his trailer, and he had an extraordinary number of books on weather and storm-chasing. He was the best scene partner. We’re similar in our approach to acting — we bonded a lot over our shared neuroses of trying to get things perfect."
When does Twisters coming out?
Twisters is coming to theaters on July 19, 2024.
What is the plot of Twisters?
Twisters takes place in Oklahoma just like the OG movie. It follows former storm chaster Kate. When her friend Javi gets her back into the game, she meets the charismatic Tyler, who loves to post about his chases on social media. And for Tyler, the more dangers, the better.
Who's in the Twisters 2024 cast?
Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Brandon Perea, Anthony Ramos, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Corenswet, Daryl McCormack, Tunde Adebimpe, Katy O’Brian, Nik Dodani, Kiernan Shipka, and Paul Scheer.
Is Twisters a sequel?
Twisters exists in the same universe as the OG movie, but it's a standalone sequel — at least, as far as we know. Like all good follow-ups (and Emily Henry books), there's a chance we'll see at least one tie in to the first film. Maybe Daisy's Kate will be related to Helen Hunt's Jo?
Where can I stream Twister 1996?
You can rent Twister on Amazon Prime now!
Check out the rest of the 2024 movies coming out this year, and mark July 19 on your calendar — Twisters is one movie you won't want to miss.
