16 Vegan Comfort Food Recipes Perfect For Any Time Of Year
Thinking about starting Meatless Mondays (or going entirely plant-based)? Vegan diets full of plant-based nutrients can boost your mood, lower your blood sugar, and may even prevent certain cancers. They are also getting way more delicious as veganism goes mainstream, with creative recipes that rival any omnivore delight. Whether you're eating vegan a couple days a week or fully committing to the lifestyle, these savory and sweet recipes will inspire you to get creative in the kitchen while satisfying your comfort food cravings. Enjoy!
Easy Baked Vegan Ziti
This simple, streamlined baked ziti (or rigatoni, or whichever pasta you use) makes getting comfort food on the table a delicious possibility even on the busiest weeknights.
"Cheesiest" Spaghetti Squash Boats
These spaghetti squash boats have a lot going for them: a vegetable base that eats like pasta, cheesy flavor surrounded by creamy vegan béchamel sauce, and the satisfying warmth of a casserole.
Pressure-Cooked Chili
Quinoa, which helps bind the veg and tomatoes together and soaks up any extraneous liquid, is an essential part of this simple veggie chili that calls for only a handful of ingredients.
BBQ Pulled Jackfruit Sandwiches
The texture of jackfruit is such a believable dupe for pork that your meat-eating friends will have a hard time discerning what's different about this BBQ sandwich recipe.
Vegan Chickpea Curry
The sweetness from tomatoes and cinnamon, savory spice from chickpeas and cumin, and richness from onions and coconut milk make this curry a crowd-pleaser.
Slow-Cooker Baked Beans
Once you get a taste of these creamy slow-cooked beans flavored with dark molasses and plenty of brown sugar, you'll never go back to the canned stuff.
Butternut Squash & Spinach Casserole
For this recipe, we took our inspo (with a few modifications) from The Farmacy Kitchen. This butternut squash and spinach casserole is easy to churn out, and the results are absolutely tasty.
Vegan Pasta With Avocado
This vegan pasta dough uses avocado instead of egg and will take any of your dishes to a whole new avocado-loving level.
Raw, Vegan, Gluten-Free Lasagna
This "lasagna" is the perfect seasonal dish for fall but satisfies any time of year. Green zebra tomatoes, zucchini, and basil are the stars of the show, and the pine nut "ricotta" is truly amazing.
Chickpea Salad Vegan Sandwich
Need some lunch ideas that are also perfect for picnics or camping? Meet the chickpea salad sandwich.
Whole Foods Smoky TTLA Sandwich
Make this fried tempeh sandwich at home, and you'll forever understand why it inspired a viral Facebook review. (via Whole Foods)
Vegan Avocado Bars
It's not too early to get in the Halloween spirit with these drool-worthy avocado zombie bars.
Vegan Cinnamon Roll Casserole
You'll find that these vegan cinnamon rolls are crisp on the outside, gooey on the inside, and have a balanced touch of sweetness and crunch thanks to the glaze and walnuts.
Vegan Slow-Cooker Hot Cocoa
We're hot-chocolate-anytime-of-year kind of people. A generous topping of whipped cream and vegan marshmallows ups the comfort factor, and you can even make it boozy if you like.
Raw Vegan Coconut Cheesecake Bites
This raw dessert recipe is vegan, gluten-free, paleo and refined-sugar free (and not having to turn on the oven is a major win). Plus, it's packed with superfood ingredients like coconut oil, cashews, and macadamia nuts.
Vegan Miso Chocolate Cake
This isn't your mom's old-fashioned sheet cake. Organic vegan chocolate plus miso for flavor create a moist, salty-sweet, uber-decadent chocolate cake.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.